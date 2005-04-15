Used 1997 Ford Probe
Pros & Cons
- The Probe is a sporty, attractive car that has good handling characteristics and a cheap price tag.
- Rear seat passengers will feel squeezed, and entry and exit is difficult due to low seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Probe sales have been off since Ford introduced a revamped Mustang in December of 1993, but that doesn't mean the Probe is a lesser car. It has earned high praise since the first-generation model bowed on the sport coupe scene in 1989, and the current iteration is quick, comfortable and good-looking; particularly in GT trim.
For 1997, base Probes are little changed. That's because Ford has considered axing the Probe in favor of its traditional pony car, the Ford Mustang. This year, GT models are available with an attractive GTS Sports Appearance package, which combines some of the more popular Probe options in a discounted group. The GT's excellent Mazda-engineered V6 remains unchanged.
Even though Ford's Mustang usually wins the Blue Oval beauty contests, we think that the Probe is an excellent car for bargain-shopping enthusiasts, or those who want a sporty ride without having to worry about flying off a rain-slicked road in a tire-spinning rear-wheel drive muscle car.
Rumors claim that the Probe will be canceled after the 1997 or 1998 model year to make more showroom space for the hot-selling Mustang. Those rumors have been quelled. Plans now call for the next generation Probe to ride atop the Contour's tight platform. While we relish the current car and its Mazda-based engineering, a V6 Contour-based Probe really intrigues us.
1997 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Probe
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Probe.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- spaciousness
- seats
- comfort
- wheels & tires
- value
- lights
- transmission
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- emission system
- electrical system
- brakes
- doors
- dashboard
- warranty
- road noise
- climate control
- acceleration
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I got a great deal with this car. I never really heard of it until I bought it. My last car got smashed into when it was parked and got paid and rode to the store with someone and I saw this car with a $2500 price tag driving by. Of course we cut the guy off and then brought it. I didn't know what I was getting when I bought it. I had a fun problem when I first bought it is was a lot more power then I was used to so I was burning my tires all time. The guy before took great care of it and my mechanic told me it could almost pass as new and it had 135000 miles on it. I did run into some engine problem like it was over heating and stuff like that because hoses were old and stuff like that.
Bought my 97 Probe GT with nearly 145k on it the end of January 2009. The same day i drove it off the lot, the dreadful check engine light came on. Drove fine intill i was on my way home 4 days later, car stalled out and i had to pull it to side of road. It has an electrical issue that causes it to stall out and no given time and it will restart when it wants, Mazda specialist couldnt diagnose problem. After stalling on me 50+ times the 350 miles i drove it, it finally died on me on March 1st, i was taking off from my driveway and the timing belt went, killing the engine. I love the car, but Probe GTs are extremely troublesome if they were beaten. Very expensive to maintain. Dont buy Probes.
The 1997 Ford probe was my 2nd (my first was a 1990). The 1990 died at 140K mi and my 1997 is at 130K on it's final legs. It's been a pretty good, reliable car, but in the last 6 months I've had to put in $1000 in repairs. It's had computer chip problems, the axles fell out, new battery, the exhaust is starting to fall out. It's fun to drive and looks great! Sometimes repairs are a bit unusual because I am told it's actually a Mazda, so the parts are not from Ford. I've truly loved this car, I'm sad it's life is over.
Heard for years to steer clear of Ford transmissions. Now I know why. Bought this car thinking it had a Mazda 626 engine so would be safe. Didn't realize Ford was providing 626 engines for several years. Bought used with 130K on it for daughter. Within a month it developed a slow leak in transmission fluid, she didn't keep up with it and it died in the middle of the road at midnight on a Sunday night. Cost $1500 for a used unknown, $1800 to rebuild. Find out that consumers were wailing for a recall because failure was typical starting at 60K. Too bad. Car is nice looking.
Features & Specs
|GT 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|164 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|118 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Ford Probe a good car?
Is the Ford Probe reliable?
Is the 1997 Ford Probe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1997 Ford Probe?
The least-expensive 1997 Ford Probe is the 1997 Ford Probe 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Ford Probe?
More about the 1997 Ford Probe
Used 1997 Ford Probe Overview
The Used 1997 Ford Probe is offered in the following submodels: Probe Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.
What do people think of the 1997 Ford Probe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1997 Ford Probe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1997 Probe 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1997 Probe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1997 Ford Probe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1997 Probe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1997 Ford Probe?
Which 1997 Ford Probes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Ford Probe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1997 Ford Probe.
Can't find a new 1997 Ford Probes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Probe for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,481.
Find a new Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,458.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1997 Ford Probe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related Used 1997 Ford Probe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles