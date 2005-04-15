5 star reviews: 65 %

4 star reviews: 22 %

3 star reviews: 13 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 23 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 97 2 door probe gts

hilltw , 05/19/2012

I got a great deal with this car. I never really heard of it until I bought it. My last car got smashed into when it was parked and got paid and rode to the store with someone and I saw this car with a $2500 price tag driving by. Of course we cut the guy off and then brought it. I didn't know what I was getting when I bought it. I had a fun problem when I first bought it is was a lot more power then I was used to so I was burning my tires all time. The guy before took great care of it and my mechanic told me it could almost pass as new and it had 135000 miles on it. I did run into some engine problem like it was over heating and stuff like that because hoses were old and stuff like that.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Looks can be decieving

Brian J. , 03/26/2009

Bought my 97 Probe GT with nearly 145k on it the end of January 2009. The same day i drove it off the lot, the dreadful check engine light came on. Drove fine intill i was on my way home 4 days later, car stalled out and i had to pull it to side of road. It has an electrical issue that causes it to stall out and no given time and it will restart when it wants, Mazda specialist couldnt diagnose problem. After stalling on me 50+ times the 350 miles i drove it, it finally died on me on March 1st, i was taking off from my driveway and the timing belt went, killing the engine. I love the car, but Probe GTs are extremely troublesome if they were beaten. Very expensive to maintain. Dont buy Probes.

4.25 out of 5 stars, My 2nd Ford Probe

criticsdarling , 06/05/2009

The 1997 Ford probe was my 2nd (my first was a 1990). The 1990 died at 140K mi and my 1997 is at 130K on it's final legs. It's been a pretty good, reliable car, but in the last 6 months I've had to put in $1000 in repairs. It's had computer chip problems, the axles fell out, new battery, the exhaust is starting to fall out. It's fun to drive and looks great! Sometimes repairs are a bit unusual because I am told it's actually a Mazda, so the parts are not from Ford. I've truly loved this car, I'm sad it's life is over.

3.25 out of 5 stars, Bad Taste in My Mouth

lrivers , 04/15/2005

Heard for years to steer clear of Ford transmissions. Now I know why. Bought this car thinking it had a Mazda 626 engine so would be safe. Didn't realize Ford was providing 626 engines for several years. Bought used with 130K on it for daughter. Within a month it developed a slow leak in transmission fluid, she didn't keep up with it and it died in the middle of the road at midnight on a Sunday night. Cost $1500 for a used unknown, $1800 to rebuild. Find out that consumers were wailing for a recall because failure was typical starting at 60K. Too bad. Car is nice looking.

