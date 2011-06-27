I bought the car with 12,000 miles on the odometer, and have been driving it for the last 11 years. The handling is tremendous; every freeway on ramp is a blast. The V6 winds out nicely, and the car still looks contemporary today. The seats are very comfortable. At 147,000 miles, it still has the original clutch, and the engine feels tight. Problem areas: the distributor quit at 50k miles; the rear brake calipers have been replaced a couple of times due to locking; the paint is fading despite regular wax jobs; the hatch has rattled since day 1; the valve cover gaskets leak; and the wind whistles around the passenger door seal.

