1993 Ford Probe Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
A driver airbag becomes standard on the restyled Probe. The Probe's wheelbase stretches four inches and its curb weight jumps 100 pounds. The slow-selling LX model is dropped. Four-cylinder engines in the base model are good for 115 horsepower; GT models get a twin-cam 2.5-liter V6 engine that makes 164. Antilock brakes become optional for all Probes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
proberacer,01/22/2004
This car is strait up awsome. the only proble i've noticed is it needs a little more low end torqe. But I've put custom exhaust, intake, and fuel system so my GT is absolutly untouchable on the street I've got 150,000 miles, and the cars got at least 150K togo. I would recommend the Ford Probe GT to anyone (GREAT CAR).
Verbal,02/25/2006
I bought the car with 12,000 miles on the odometer, and have been driving it for the last 11 years. The handling is tremendous; every freeway on ramp is a blast. The V6 winds out nicely, and the car still looks contemporary today. The seats are very comfortable. At 147,000 miles, it still has the original clutch, and the engine feels tight. Problem areas: the distributor quit at 50k miles; the rear brake calipers have been replaced a couple of times due to locking; the paint is fading despite regular wax jobs; the hatch has rattled since day 1; the valve cover gaskets leak; and the wind whistles around the passenger door seal.
Unsatisfied Owner,06/10/2003
Never again will I buy a probe. In just a year of owning this car, I've had to replace both CV joints (one more than once), replace the whole radiator, replace the distribitor, replaced the front brake pads a few times, the rotors once, repair on the head gaskets, and replace the timing belt. Right now, the transmission is almost completely gone and I have a blown water hose. When it rains, it pours with this vehicle. Price for repair is outrageous. Thank goodness they don't make this cars anymore!!
David,05/26/2008
Great car, reliable, slick looking. I like to call it my "SUV in disguise" because with the back seats down and the trunk cover removed, I can fit a nine-foot surfboard, 2 six foot surfboards, and a mountain bike all inside! And, it gets great gas mileage (30+ highway) so it's not too much of a crunch at the pump with gas prices hitting $4.00/gallon. It handles the road wonderfully and has a great turning radius.
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5500 rpm
