Consumer Rating
(53)
1993 Ford Probe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Probe for Sale
List Price Estimate
$698 - $1,624
Used Probe for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A driver airbag becomes standard on the restyled Probe. The Probe's wheelbase stretches four inches and its curb weight jumps 100 pounds. The slow-selling LX model is dropped. Four-cylinder engines in the base model are good for 115 horsepower; GT models get a twin-cam 2.5-liter V6 engine that makes 164. Antilock brakes become optional for all Probes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Probe.

5(40%)
4(45%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.2
53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Probes rule
proberacer,01/22/2004
This car is strait up awsome. the only proble i've noticed is it needs a little more low end torqe. But I've put custom exhaust, intake, and fuel system so my GT is absolutly untouchable on the street I've got 150,000 miles, and the cars got at least 150K togo. I would recommend the Ford Probe GT to anyone (GREAT CAR).
Owned for 11 years
Verbal,02/25/2006
I bought the car with 12,000 miles on the odometer, and have been driving it for the last 11 years. The handling is tremendous; every freeway on ramp is a blast. The V6 winds out nicely, and the car still looks contemporary today. The seats are very comfortable. At 147,000 miles, it still has the original clutch, and the engine feels tight. Problem areas: the distributor quit at 50k miles; the rear brake calipers have been replaced a couple of times due to locking; the paint is fading despite regular wax jobs; the hatch has rattled since day 1; the valve cover gaskets leak; and the wind whistles around the passenger door seal.
Never EVER Again
Unsatisfied Owner,06/10/2003
Never again will I buy a probe. In just a year of owning this car, I've had to replace both CV joints (one more than once), replace the whole radiator, replace the distribitor, replaced the front brake pads a few times, the rotors once, repair on the head gaskets, and replace the timing belt. Right now, the transmission is almost completely gone and I have a blown water hose. When it rains, it pours with this vehicle. Price for repair is outrageous. Thank goodness they don't make this cars anymore!!
Love my Probe
David,05/26/2008
Great car, reliable, slick looking. I like to call it my "SUV in disguise" because with the back seats down and the trunk cover removed, I can fit a nine-foot surfboard, 2 six foot surfboards, and a mountain bike all inside! And, it gets great gas mileage (30+ highway) so it's not too much of a crunch at the pump with gas prices hitting $4.00/gallon. It handles the road wonderfully and has a great turning radius.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Ford Probe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Ford Probe

Used 1993 Ford Probe Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Probe is offered in the following submodels: Probe Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

