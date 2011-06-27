  1. Home
1996 Ford Probe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Probe sales have been off since Ford introduced a revamped Mustang in December of 1993, but that doesn't mean the Probe is a lesser car. It has earned high praise since the first-generation model bowed on the sport coupe scene in 1989, and the current iteration is quick, comfortable and good-looking; particularly in GT trim.

For 1996, base Probes are little changed. That's because Ford is emphasizing the SE and GT models this year. Option packages have been combined and trimmed down, making it easier to order an SE model. Lost in the shuffle are several equipment groups and individual convenience items, such as a glovebox light, rear window wiper/washer, perimeter alarm system and locking lug nuts on the SE's 15-inch wheels. Also gone from the SE options roster are a CD player and a power sunroof.

GT models get a softer sprung suspension for 1996, but handling hasn't been compromised. The GT's excellent Mazda-engineered V6 remains unchanged.

All Probes get standard remote hatch and fuel door releases and saddle cloth interiors are new. The rear seat has been re-sculpted to create more leg room, and minor cosmetic revisions are evident across the board. Probes can be painted in three new hues.

Rumors claim that the Probe will be canceled after the 1996 model year to make more showroom space for the hot-selling Mustang. Those rumors have been quelled. Plans now call for the next generation Probe to ride atop the Contour's tight platform. While we relish the current car and its Mazda-based engineering, a V6 Contour-based Probe really intrigues us.

1996 Highlights

Ford concentrates on the SE and GT trim levels this year, revising and simplifying options lists and making minor cosmetic and trim revisions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Probe.

37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice Little Car
Don,12/06/2009
She's a nice little car, but lately she's been trying to nickel-and-dime me like crazy. I've got an oil leak somewhere, warm air is intermittent, the Airbag light intermittently flashes, the left side stereo speakers don't work 99% of the time.
Should I have the water pump replaced?
jahmn,07/20/2010
This car has been fantastic. Now I have my 1st original part to replace per maintenance - the timing belt at now 60,000 miles. The mechanic suggested doing the water pump also, but there is no indication of wear or imminent failure. A logical suggestion, but are water pumps a problem with this car? I drove it down to the local classic car/hot-rod parade and got waved into it. There were people asking how it could be a Ford (never seen one). They could not believe Ford made such a good looking car. I am the original owner and ordered 5-speed manual, hot-rod red, 16" wide/chrome wheels. It still gets lots of looks. Nothing corners as well as this car - freaks people out.
Turning out to be expensive
Brian,04/29/2009
I bought this car for 2,500 back in may and have had to spend another 3,000 in repairs. its turning into such a hassle. when it's running good it's a great car. pretty quick, very good handling, but once again not very reliable.
Probes respond to attention
classic probe,07/26/2010
Having owned a probe v6 gt for 12 years, I must say its been really reliable as a day to day driver. The only problem, which caused the car not to start, was a faulty distributor module, which is an integral part of the Mitsubishi distributor used in these vehicles, {a known problem} once replaced at 163,000 km the car is running really well. I made it a habit to flush the oil at 20k intervals, while servicing the car at 5000klm intervals, and I only use Mobil 1 5w- 50 synthetic oil, k and n oil and air filters, and castrol synthetic 75w gear oil. The flush I use for the engine is liquid moly, and is very effective, hence no lifter noise! I replaced the cam belt, idlers, water pump and plugs, re book.
See all 37 reviews of the 1996 Ford Probe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford Probe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
