Used 1990 Ford Probe GT Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Probe
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.8/377.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity42 cu.ft.
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2731 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Titanium Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Titanium Metallic
