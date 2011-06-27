1991 Ford Probe Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
All Probes get revised front and rear styling. GT models lose their body-side cladding resulting in a cleaner look.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sant,09/16/2002
The V6 LX 1991 was a good find. The depreciation of the value made it more worthwhile to look at. I don't think you can get a car at this price and the kind of performance it still offers. 18/20 MPG in city driving is quite economical. I had only some heating problem due to some radiator damage. Can't blame Ford for anything. Keep in mind though, the Automatic might not last beyond 130K. Factor in that cost and you are set for a 200 K V6 car that still looks great.
Gene,11/25/2009
I am the original owner. I have a V6 Automatic that just turned 205,000 miles. Transmission & engine never taken a part. Not even a valve cover gasket!! This car has never stranded me, still starts better than my 2005 Honda Accord! Fun to drive with great visability.
hairrazer,06/22/2002
I bought this car new in 1991 for $11,200.00. It has has $2,000 in work. 1 The A/C converted to R-134 and the 5- Speed rebuilt @ 157,000mi. This car has always started and here in FL the A/C is ICE cold. Talk about your moneys worth. Get this, it never burns a drop of oil! My advice to ANYONE who will listen is CHANGE YOUR OIL every 3K no matter what. I can not stress this enough. You keep the heart going, the rest will follow!
Chuck,10/13/2008
Cute, fun and great handling. Good fuel economy. Sporty and very responsive. Overall a good car. I would buy another one.
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4300 rpm
