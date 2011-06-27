  1. Home
1991 Ford Probe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

All Probes get revised front and rear styling. GT models lose their body-side cladding resulting in a cleaner look.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Probe.

5(74%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.6
19 reviews
See all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Probe LX
Sant,09/16/2002
The V6 LX 1991 was a good find. The depreciation of the value made it more worthwhile to look at. I don't think you can get a car at this price and the kind of performance it still offers. 18/20 MPG in city driving is quite economical. I had only some heating problem due to some radiator damage. Can't blame Ford for anything. Keep in mind though, the Automatic might not last beyond 130K. Factor in that cost and you are set for a 200 K V6 car that still looks great.
Gene
Gene,11/25/2009
I am the original owner. I have a V6 Automatic that just turned 205,000 miles. Transmission & engine never taken a part. Not even a valve cover gasket!! This car has never stranded me, still starts better than my 2005 Honda Accord! Fun to drive with great visability.
Great Mazda (er, Ford)
hairrazer,06/22/2002
I bought this car new in 1991 for $11,200.00. It has has $2,000 in work. 1 The A/C converted to R-134 and the 5- Speed rebuilt @ 157,000mi. This car has always started and here in FL the A/C is ICE cold. Talk about your moneys worth. Get this, it never burns a drop of oil! My advice to ANYONE who will listen is CHANGE YOUR OIL every 3K no matter what. I can not stress this enough. You keep the heart going, the rest will follow!
1991 Ford Probe GL Review
Chuck,10/13/2008
Cute, fun and great handling. Good fuel economy. Sporty and very responsive. Overall a good car. I would buy another one.
See all 19 reviews of the 1991 Ford Probe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4300 rpm
See all Used 1991 Ford Probe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Ford Probe

Used 1991 Ford Probe Overview

The Used 1991 Ford Probe is offered in the following submodels: Probe Hatchback. Available styles include LX 2dr Hatchback, GL 2dr Hatchback, and GT Turbo 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Ford Probe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Ford Probes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Ford Probe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Ford Probe.

Can't find a used 1991 Ford Probes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Probe for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,601.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Probe for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,574.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,295.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Ford Probe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

