1997 Ford Probe Review
Pros & Cons
- The Probe is a sporty, attractive car that has good handling characteristics and a cheap price tag.
- Rear seat passengers will feel squeezed, and entry and exit is difficult due to low seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Probe sales have been off since Ford introduced a revamped Mustang in December of 1993, but that doesn't mean the Probe is a lesser car. It has earned high praise since the first-generation model bowed on the sport coupe scene in 1989, and the current iteration is quick, comfortable and good-looking; particularly in GT trim.
For 1997, base Probes are little changed. That's because Ford has considered axing the Probe in favor of its traditional pony car, the Ford Mustang. This year, GT models are available with an attractive GTS Sports Appearance package, which combines some of the more popular Probe options in a discounted group. The GT's excellent Mazda-engineered V6 remains unchanged.
Even though Ford's Mustang usually wins the Blue Oval beauty contests, we think that the Probe is an excellent car for bargain-shopping enthusiasts, or those who want a sporty ride without having to worry about flying off a rain-slicked road in a tire-spinning rear-wheel drive muscle car.
Rumors claim that the Probe will be canceled after the 1997 or 1998 model year to make more showroom space for the hot-selling Mustang. Those rumors have been quelled. Plans now call for the next generation Probe to ride atop the Contour's tight platform. While we relish the current car and its Mazda-based engineering, a V6 Contour-based Probe really intrigues us.
