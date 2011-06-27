  1. Home
1997 Ford Probe Review

Pros & Cons

  • The Probe is a sporty, attractive car that has good handling characteristics and a cheap price tag.
  • Rear seat passengers will feel squeezed, and entry and exit is difficult due to low seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Probe sales have been off since Ford introduced a revamped Mustang in December of 1993, but that doesn't mean the Probe is a lesser car. It has earned high praise since the first-generation model bowed on the sport coupe scene in 1989, and the current iteration is quick, comfortable and good-looking; particularly in GT trim.

For 1997, base Probes are little changed. That's because Ford has considered axing the Probe in favor of its traditional pony car, the Ford Mustang. This year, GT models are available with an attractive GTS Sports Appearance package, which combines some of the more popular Probe options in a discounted group. The GT's excellent Mazda-engineered V6 remains unchanged.

Even though Ford's Mustang usually wins the Blue Oval beauty contests, we think that the Probe is an excellent car for bargain-shopping enthusiasts, or those who want a sporty ride without having to worry about flying off a rain-slicked road in a tire-spinning rear-wheel drive muscle car.

Rumors claim that the Probe will be canceled after the 1997 or 1998 model year to make more showroom space for the hot-selling Mustang. Those rumors have been quelled. Plans now call for the next generation Probe to ride atop the Contour's tight platform. While we relish the current car and its Mazda-based engineering, a V6 Contour-based Probe really intrigues us.

1997 Highlights

Ford adds a GTS Sport Appearance Package to the GT's option sheet. The package includes a rear spoiler, racing stripes and 16-inch chrome wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Probe.

5(65%)
4(22%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
23 reviews
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

97 2 door probe gts
hilltw,05/19/2012
I got a great deal with this car. I never really heard of it until I bought it. My last car got smashed into when it was parked and got paid and rode to the store with someone and I saw this car with a $2500 price tag driving by. Of course we cut the guy off and then brought it. I didn't know what I was getting when I bought it. I had a fun problem when I first bought it is was a lot more power then I was used to so I was burning my tires all time. The guy before took great care of it and my mechanic told me it could almost pass as new and it had 135000 miles on it. I did run into some engine problem like it was over heating and stuff like that because hoses were old and stuff like that.
Looks can be decieving
Brian J.,03/26/2009
Bought my 97 Probe GT with nearly 145k on it the end of January 2009. The same day i drove it off the lot, the dreadful check engine light came on. Drove fine intill i was on my way home 4 days later, car stalled out and i had to pull it to side of road. It has an electrical issue that causes it to stall out and no given time and it will restart when it wants, Mazda specialist couldnt diagnose problem. After stalling on me 50+ times the 350 miles i drove it, it finally died on me on March 1st, i was taking off from my driveway and the timing belt went, killing the engine. I love the car, but Probe GTs are extremely troublesome if they were beaten. Very expensive to maintain. Dont buy Probes.
My 2nd Ford Probe
criticsdarling,06/05/2009
The 1997 Ford probe was my 2nd (my first was a 1990). The 1990 died at 140K mi and my 1997 is at 130K on it's final legs. It's been a pretty good, reliable car, but in the last 6 months I've had to put in $1000 in repairs. It's had computer chip problems, the axles fell out, new battery, the exhaust is starting to fall out. It's fun to drive and looks great! Sometimes repairs are a bit unusual because I am told it's actually a Mazda, so the parts are not from Ford. I've truly loved this car, I'm sad it's life is over.
Bad Taste in My Mouth
lrivers,04/15/2005
Heard for years to steer clear of Ford transmissions. Now I know why. Bought this car thinking it had a Mazda 626 engine so would be safe. Didn't realize Ford was providing 626 engines for several years. Bought used with 130K on it for daughter. Within a month it developed a slow leak in transmission fluid, she didn't keep up with it and it died in the middle of the road at midnight on a Sunday night. Cost $1500 for a used unknown, $1800 to rebuild. Find out that consumers were wailing for a recall because failure was typical starting at 60K. Too bad. Car is nice looking.
See all 23 reviews of the 1997 Ford Probe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Ford Probe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Ford Probe

Used 1997 Ford Probe Overview

The Used 1997 Ford Probe is offered in the following submodels: Probe Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

