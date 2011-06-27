Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,967
|$16,386
|$18,078
|Clean
|$14,635
|$16,029
|$17,663
|Average
|$13,972
|$15,316
|$16,833
|Rough
|$13,308
|$14,603
|$16,003
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,682
|$14,028
|$15,626
|Clean
|$12,401
|$13,723
|$15,267
|Average
|$11,839
|$13,113
|$14,550
|Rough
|$11,276
|$12,502
|$13,833
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,762
|$20,306
|$22,163
|Clean
|$18,346
|$19,865
|$21,654
|Average
|$17,514
|$18,981
|$20,637
|Rough
|$16,682
|$18,098
|$19,619
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,093
|$14,491
|$16,150
|Clean
|$12,803
|$14,176
|$15,779
|Average
|$12,223
|$13,545
|$15,038
|Rough
|$11,642
|$12,915
|$14,297