Used 2007 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

No Regrets arbor-master , 01/17/2007 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Love this truck, fun to drive, looks professional bidding jobs for my tree service, yet fun to drive anywhere.

Problems 2007ford , 10/14/2011 28 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought this truck 4 years ago and I had only one problem and the dealership doesn't hear it. When I start from a cold start not everytime but most of the time the truck hesitates, makes a clicking noise and then a loud pop. After that it takes off and won't do it again the rest of the day. The popping sounds like it is coming from the hubs but with the hesitaten I wonder if it is the motor or transmission but they can't get it to do it so they won't break nothing down to check it any suggestions.

Great Truck crafty , 12/01/2006 31 of 34 people found this review helpful Traded from a 2005 to a 2007. Pretty much the same truck but different. Something about the 07 is better. The mileage for one thing. Presently getting from 16 to 18 mpg. Sirius radio is a change. Lots to choose from. I read about owners saying they need more power, all you have to do is push the throttle down. These trucks will run hard and fast. I have a 22 ft boat and it pulls it great. With the dual power/heated captain chairs the comfort is great. The seats are very supportive. We use this vehicle in our business and have driven as high as 900 miles in one day. A very comfortable way to go. Love it!

Ford F150 Lariat slim1950 , 10/21/2014 23 of 25 people found this review helpful Bought my truck new, have over 120,000 on it. Have had every oil change done with Joe Machens in Columbia MO. Have not had any problems with my truck at all. It is a great truck.