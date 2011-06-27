  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2007 Ford F-150
  5. Used 2007 Ford F-150 SuperCab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 F-150
5(70%)4(17%)3(7%)2(2%)1(4%)
4.5
46 reviews
Write a review
See all F-150s for sale
List Price Range
$7,000 - $12,144
Used F-150 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

No Regrets

arbor-master, 01/17/2007
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Love this truck, fun to drive, looks professional bidding jobs for my tree service, yet fun to drive anywhere.

Report Abuse

Problems

2007ford, 10/14/2011
28 of 30 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck 4 years ago and I had only one problem and the dealership doesn't hear it. When I start from a cold start not everytime but most of the time the truck hesitates, makes a clicking noise and then a loud pop. After that it takes off and won't do it again the rest of the day. The popping sounds like it is coming from the hubs but with the hesitaten I wonder if it is the motor or transmission but they can't get it to do it so they won't break nothing down to check it any suggestions.

Report Abuse

Great Truck

crafty, 12/01/2006
31 of 34 people found this review helpful

Traded from a 2005 to a 2007. Pretty much the same truck but different. Something about the 07 is better. The mileage for one thing. Presently getting from 16 to 18 mpg. Sirius radio is a change. Lots to choose from. I read about owners saying they need more power, all you have to do is push the throttle down. These trucks will run hard and fast. I have a 22 ft boat and it pulls it great. With the dual power/heated captain chairs the comfort is great. The seats are very supportive. We use this vehicle in our business and have driven as high as 900 miles in one day. A very comfortable way to go. Love it!

Report Abuse

Ford F150 Lariat

slim1950, 10/21/2014
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

Bought my truck new, have over 120,000 on it. Have had every oil change done with Joe Machens in Columbia MO. Have not had any problems with my truck at all. It is a great truck.

Report Abuse

Very Satisfied

LongTimeOwner, 09/01/2006
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

I have owned Ford pickups for over 20 years trading about every 3 years. This is the best truck yet. Comfortable, quiet, excellent sounding radio. Tows 10,000 lb trailer great. Fuel economy could improve but only have 1000 miles on it and it is improving.

Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-150s for sale

Related Used 2007 Ford F-150 SuperCab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles