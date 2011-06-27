Used 2007 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
No Regrets
Love this truck, fun to drive, looks professional bidding jobs for my tree service, yet fun to drive anywhere.
Problems
I bought this truck 4 years ago and I had only one problem and the dealership doesn't hear it. When I start from a cold start not everytime but most of the time the truck hesitates, makes a clicking noise and then a loud pop. After that it takes off and won't do it again the rest of the day. The popping sounds like it is coming from the hubs but with the hesitaten I wonder if it is the motor or transmission but they can't get it to do it so they won't break nothing down to check it any suggestions.
Great Truck
Traded from a 2005 to a 2007. Pretty much the same truck but different. Something about the 07 is better. The mileage for one thing. Presently getting from 16 to 18 mpg. Sirius radio is a change. Lots to choose from. I read about owners saying they need more power, all you have to do is push the throttle down. These trucks will run hard and fast. I have a 22 ft boat and it pulls it great. With the dual power/heated captain chairs the comfort is great. The seats are very supportive. We use this vehicle in our business and have driven as high as 900 miles in one day. A very comfortable way to go. Love it!
Ford F150 Lariat
Bought my truck new, have over 120,000 on it. Have had every oil change done with Joe Machens in Columbia MO. Have not had any problems with my truck at all. It is a great truck.
Very Satisfied
I have owned Ford pickups for over 20 years trading about every 3 years. This is the best truck yet. Comfortable, quiet, excellent sounding radio. Tows 10,000 lb trailer great. Fuel economy could improve but only have 1000 miles on it and it is improving.
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2007 Ford F-150 SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner