Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,043
|$6,026
|$7,097
|Clean
|$3,710
|$5,532
|$6,515
|Average
|$3,045
|$4,544
|$5,351
|Rough
|$2,379
|$3,556
|$4,188
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,564
|$6,200
|$7,084
|Clean
|$4,189
|$5,692
|$6,503
|Average
|$3,437
|$4,675
|$5,342
|Rough
|$2,686
|$3,659
|$4,180
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon SL 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,013
|$4,492
|$5,291
|Clean
|$2,765
|$4,124
|$4,858
|Average
|$2,269
|$3,387
|$3,990
|Rough
|$1,773
|$2,651
|$3,122
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,241
|$5,796
|$6,636
|Clean
|$3,892
|$5,321
|$6,092
|Average
|$3,194
|$4,370
|$5,004
|Rough
|$2,496
|$3,420
|$3,916
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,711
|$4,890
|$5,529
|Clean
|$3,406
|$4,489
|$5,076
|Average
|$2,795
|$3,688
|$4,169
|Rough
|$2,184
|$2,886
|$3,263