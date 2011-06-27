  1. Home
2005 Ford Five Hundred Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Ford Five Hundred Limited Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,564$2,295$2,696
Clean$1,407$2,069$2,430
Average$1,093$1,616$1,897
Rough$779$1,162$1,365
2005 Ford Five Hundred SEL Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$1,444$2,047$2,379
Clean$1,299$1,845$2,144
Average$1,009$1,441$1,674
Rough$720$1,037$1,204
2005 Ford Five Hundred SE Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$1,354$1,906$2,209
Clean$1,218$1,718$1,991
Average$947$1,342$1,555
Rough$675$965$1,118
2005 Ford Five Hundred SEL AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$1,541$2,106$2,417
Clean$1,387$1,898$2,178
Average$1,078$1,482$1,701
Rough$768$1,066$1,223
2005 Ford Five Hundred SE AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$1,531$2,102$2,417
Clean$1,377$1,895$2,178
Average$1,070$1,480$1,701
Rough$763$1,065$1,223
2005 Ford Five Hundred Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$1,659$2,353$2,733
Clean$1,492$2,121$2,463
Average$1,160$1,656$1,923
Rough$827$1,192$1,384
Sell my 2005 Ford Five Hundred with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Five Hundred near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Five Hundred on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Five Hundred with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,218 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,718 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Five Hundred is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Five Hundred with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,218 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,718 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Five Hundred, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Five Hundred with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,218 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,718 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Five Hundred. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Five Hundred and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Five Hundred ranges from $675 to $2,209, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Five Hundred is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.