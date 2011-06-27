  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,921$17,513$20,046
Clean$14,254$16,716$19,111
Average$12,919$15,123$17,241
Rough$11,584$13,529$15,371
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,914$18,347$20,726
Clean$15,202$17,512$19,759
Average$13,779$15,843$17,826
Rough$12,355$14,173$15,892
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,554$15,727$17,852
Clean$12,947$15,011$17,020
Average$11,735$13,580$15,354
Rough$10,522$12,149$13,689
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,562$18,191$20,759
Clean$14,866$17,363$19,791
Average$13,474$15,708$17,854
Rough$12,082$14,052$15,918
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,406$20,078$22,691
Clean$16,627$19,165$21,633
Average$15,070$17,338$19,516
Rough$13,513$15,511$17,399
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,352$17,678$19,954
Clean$14,666$16,873$19,023
Average$13,292$15,265$17,161
Rough$11,919$13,656$15,300
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,284$23,273$27,165
Clean$18,421$22,214$25,898
Average$16,696$20,096$23,364
Rough$14,971$17,978$20,830
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,155$17,520$19,833
Clean$14,477$16,723$18,908
Average$13,121$15,129$17,058
Rough$11,766$13,535$15,208
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,976$35,242$40,386
Clean$28,635$33,639$38,502
Average$25,954$30,432$34,735
Rough$23,272$27,225$30,967
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,536$21,266$23,938
Clean$17,707$20,299$22,822
Average$16,049$18,363$20,588
Rough$14,391$16,428$18,355
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,563$35,358$40,049
Clean$29,196$33,750$38,181
Average$26,462$30,532$34,445
Rough$23,728$27,315$30,709
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,551$16,905$19,207
Clean$13,900$16,135$18,311
Average$12,599$14,597$16,519
Rough$11,297$13,059$14,727
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,521$34,187$38,749
Clean$28,201$32,631$36,942
Average$25,560$29,520$33,327
Rough$22,919$26,410$29,712
Sell my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,947 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,011 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz C-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,947 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,011 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,947 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,011 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ranges from $10,522 to $17,852, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.