Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,921
|$17,513
|$20,046
|Clean
|$14,254
|$16,716
|$19,111
|Average
|$12,919
|$15,123
|$17,241
|Rough
|$11,584
|$13,529
|$15,371
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,914
|$18,347
|$20,726
|Clean
|$15,202
|$17,512
|$19,759
|Average
|$13,779
|$15,843
|$17,826
|Rough
|$12,355
|$14,173
|$15,892
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,554
|$15,727
|$17,852
|Clean
|$12,947
|$15,011
|$17,020
|Average
|$11,735
|$13,580
|$15,354
|Rough
|$10,522
|$12,149
|$13,689
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,562
|$18,191
|$20,759
|Clean
|$14,866
|$17,363
|$19,791
|Average
|$13,474
|$15,708
|$17,854
|Rough
|$12,082
|$14,052
|$15,918
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,406
|$20,078
|$22,691
|Clean
|$16,627
|$19,165
|$21,633
|Average
|$15,070
|$17,338
|$19,516
|Rough
|$13,513
|$15,511
|$17,399
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,352
|$17,678
|$19,954
|Clean
|$14,666
|$16,873
|$19,023
|Average
|$13,292
|$15,265
|$17,161
|Rough
|$11,919
|$13,656
|$15,300
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,284
|$23,273
|$27,165
|Clean
|$18,421
|$22,214
|$25,898
|Average
|$16,696
|$20,096
|$23,364
|Rough
|$14,971
|$17,978
|$20,830
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,155
|$17,520
|$19,833
|Clean
|$14,477
|$16,723
|$18,908
|Average
|$13,121
|$15,129
|$17,058
|Rough
|$11,766
|$13,535
|$15,208
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,976
|$35,242
|$40,386
|Clean
|$28,635
|$33,639
|$38,502
|Average
|$25,954
|$30,432
|$34,735
|Rough
|$23,272
|$27,225
|$30,967
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,536
|$21,266
|$23,938
|Clean
|$17,707
|$20,299
|$22,822
|Average
|$16,049
|$18,363
|$20,588
|Rough
|$14,391
|$16,428
|$18,355
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,563
|$35,358
|$40,049
|Clean
|$29,196
|$33,750
|$38,181
|Average
|$26,462
|$30,532
|$34,445
|Rough
|$23,728
|$27,315
|$30,709
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,551
|$16,905
|$19,207
|Clean
|$13,900
|$16,135
|$18,311
|Average
|$12,599
|$14,597
|$16,519
|Rough
|$11,297
|$13,059
|$14,727
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,521
|$34,187
|$38,749
|Clean
|$28,201
|$32,631
|$36,942
|Average
|$25,560
|$29,520
|$33,327
|Rough
|$22,919
|$26,410
|$29,712