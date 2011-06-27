  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,483$17,321$19,493
Clean$15,140$16,944$19,045
Average$14,453$16,191$18,150
Rough$13,767$15,437$17,256
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport+ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,035$15,828$17,941
Clean$13,724$15,483$17,529
Average$13,101$14,795$16,706
Rough$12,479$14,106$15,882
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,453$17,305$19,493
Clean$15,110$16,929$19,045
Average$14,425$16,176$18,150
Rough$13,740$15,423$17,256
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,383$17,268$19,493
Clean$15,042$16,893$19,045
Average$14,360$16,141$18,150
Rough$13,678$15,390$17,256
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,923$19,974$22,401
Clean$17,525$19,540$21,887
Average$16,731$18,671$20,859
Rough$15,936$17,801$19,831
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL+ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,369$15,165$17,277
Clean$13,073$14,835$16,880
Average$12,480$14,176$16,087
Rough$11,887$13,516$15,294
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL+ SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,389$15,175$17,277
Clean$13,092$14,845$16,880
Average$12,498$14,184$16,087
Rough$11,904$13,524$15,294
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,389$15,175$17,277
Clean$13,092$14,845$16,880
Average$12,498$14,184$16,087
Rough$11,904$13,524$15,294
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,441$17,309$19,515
Clean$15,099$16,933$19,067
Average$14,414$16,179$18,172
Rough$13,729$15,426$17,276
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,342$14,323$16,640
Clean$12,068$14,011$16,258
Average$11,521$13,388$15,494
Rough$10,974$12,765$14,730
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,387$17,325$19,611
Clean$15,046$16,948$19,161
Average$14,364$16,194$18,261
Rough$13,682$15,441$17,361
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,550$14,261$16,274
Clean$12,272$13,951$15,900
Average$11,716$13,331$15,153
Rough$11,159$12,710$14,407
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,368$14,096$16,128
Clean$12,094$13,790$15,757
Average$11,545$13,176$15,017
Rough$10,997$12,563$14,277
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,579$16,396$18,538
Clean$14,256$16,039$18,113
Average$13,609$15,326$17,262
Rough$12,963$14,612$16,411
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T+ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,719$19,741$22,134
Clean$17,326$19,312$21,626
Average$16,540$18,453$20,610
Rough$15,755$17,594$19,594
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,318$15,137$17,277
Clean$13,023$14,808$16,880
Average$12,432$14,149$16,087
Rough$11,841$13,491$15,294
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,272 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,951 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,272 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,951 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,272 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,951 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $11,159 to $16,274, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.