Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,483
|$17,321
|$19,493
|Clean
|$15,140
|$16,944
|$19,045
|Average
|$14,453
|$16,191
|$18,150
|Rough
|$13,767
|$15,437
|$17,256
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport+ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,035
|$15,828
|$17,941
|Clean
|$13,724
|$15,483
|$17,529
|Average
|$13,101
|$14,795
|$16,706
|Rough
|$12,479
|$14,106
|$15,882
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,453
|$17,305
|$19,493
|Clean
|$15,110
|$16,929
|$19,045
|Average
|$14,425
|$16,176
|$18,150
|Rough
|$13,740
|$15,423
|$17,256
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,383
|$17,268
|$19,493
|Clean
|$15,042
|$16,893
|$19,045
|Average
|$14,360
|$16,141
|$18,150
|Rough
|$13,678
|$15,390
|$17,256
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,923
|$19,974
|$22,401
|Clean
|$17,525
|$19,540
|$21,887
|Average
|$16,731
|$18,671
|$20,859
|Rough
|$15,936
|$17,801
|$19,831
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL+ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,369
|$15,165
|$17,277
|Clean
|$13,073
|$14,835
|$16,880
|Average
|$12,480
|$14,176
|$16,087
|Rough
|$11,887
|$13,516
|$15,294
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL+ SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,389
|$15,175
|$17,277
|Clean
|$13,092
|$14,845
|$16,880
|Average
|$12,498
|$14,184
|$16,087
|Rough
|$11,904
|$13,524
|$15,294
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,389
|$15,175
|$17,277
|Clean
|$13,092
|$14,845
|$16,880
|Average
|$12,498
|$14,184
|$16,087
|Rough
|$11,904
|$13,524
|$15,294
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,441
|$17,309
|$19,515
|Clean
|$15,099
|$16,933
|$19,067
|Average
|$14,414
|$16,179
|$18,172
|Rough
|$13,729
|$15,426
|$17,276
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,342
|$14,323
|$16,640
|Clean
|$12,068
|$14,011
|$16,258
|Average
|$11,521
|$13,388
|$15,494
|Rough
|$10,974
|$12,765
|$14,730
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,387
|$17,325
|$19,611
|Clean
|$15,046
|$16,948
|$19,161
|Average
|$14,364
|$16,194
|$18,261
|Rough
|$13,682
|$15,441
|$17,361
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,550
|$14,261
|$16,274
|Clean
|$12,272
|$13,951
|$15,900
|Average
|$11,716
|$13,331
|$15,153
|Rough
|$11,159
|$12,710
|$14,407
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,368
|$14,096
|$16,128
|Clean
|$12,094
|$13,790
|$15,757
|Average
|$11,545
|$13,176
|$15,017
|Rough
|$10,997
|$12,563
|$14,277
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,579
|$16,396
|$18,538
|Clean
|$14,256
|$16,039
|$18,113
|Average
|$13,609
|$15,326
|$17,262
|Rough
|$12,963
|$14,612
|$16,411
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T+ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,719
|$19,741
|$22,134
|Clean
|$17,326
|$19,312
|$21,626
|Average
|$16,540
|$18,453
|$20,610
|Rough
|$15,755
|$17,594
|$19,594
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,318
|$15,137
|$17,277
|Clean
|$13,023
|$14,808
|$16,880
|Average
|$12,432
|$14,149
|$16,087
|Rough
|$11,841
|$13,491
|$15,294