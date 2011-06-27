Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,846
|$5,447
|$6,860
|Clean
|$3,624
|$5,136
|$6,443
|Average
|$3,181
|$4,516
|$5,610
|Rough
|$2,738
|$3,896
|$4,778
2013 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,574
|$6,716
|$8,596
|Clean
|$4,310
|$6,333
|$8,074
|Average
|$3,783
|$5,569
|$7,031
|Rough
|$3,256
|$4,804
|$5,987
2013 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,050
|$5,712
|$7,179
|Clean
|$3,817
|$5,387
|$6,743
|Average
|$3,350
|$4,736
|$5,872
|Rough
|$2,883
|$4,086
|$5,000
2013 Kia Forte SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,188
|$5,929
|$7,464
|Clean
|$3,947
|$5,592
|$7,011
|Average
|$3,464
|$4,917
|$6,105
|Rough
|$2,981
|$4,242
|$5,199
2013 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,354
|$6,116
|$7,672
|Clean
|$4,103
|$5,768
|$7,206
|Average
|$3,601
|$5,071
|$6,275
|Rough
|$3,099
|$4,375
|$5,343
2013 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,049
|$5,694
|$7,147
|Clean
|$3,815
|$5,369
|$6,713
|Average
|$3,349
|$4,721
|$5,845
|Rough
|$2,882
|$4,073
|$4,978
2013 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,596
|$5,130
|$6,483
|Clean
|$3,388
|$4,838
|$6,090
|Average
|$2,974
|$4,254
|$5,303
|Rough
|$2,560
|$3,670
|$4,516
2013 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,539
|$5,047
|$6,377
|Clean
|$3,335
|$4,760
|$5,990
|Average
|$2,927
|$4,185
|$5,216
|Rough
|$2,519
|$3,611
|$4,442
2013 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,435
|$6,278
|$7,903
|Clean
|$4,179
|$5,920
|$7,423
|Average
|$3,668
|$5,205
|$6,464
|Rough
|$3,157
|$4,491
|$5,504
2013 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,809
|$5,417
|$6,835
|Clean
|$3,590
|$5,109
|$6,420
|Average
|$3,151
|$4,492
|$5,591
|Rough
|$2,712
|$3,875
|$4,761