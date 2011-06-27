  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Forte
  4. Used 2013 Kia Forte
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Kia Forte Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,846$5,447$6,860
Clean$3,624$5,136$6,443
Average$3,181$4,516$5,610
Rough$2,738$3,896$4,778
Sell my 2013 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,574$6,716$8,596
Clean$4,310$6,333$8,074
Average$3,783$5,569$7,031
Rough$3,256$4,804$5,987
Sell my 2013 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,050$5,712$7,179
Clean$3,817$5,387$6,743
Average$3,350$4,736$5,872
Rough$2,883$4,086$5,000
Sell my 2013 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,188$5,929$7,464
Clean$3,947$5,592$7,011
Average$3,464$4,917$6,105
Rough$2,981$4,242$5,199
Sell my 2013 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,354$6,116$7,672
Clean$4,103$5,768$7,206
Average$3,601$5,071$6,275
Rough$3,099$4,375$5,343
Sell my 2013 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,049$5,694$7,147
Clean$3,815$5,369$6,713
Average$3,349$4,721$5,845
Rough$2,882$4,073$4,978
Sell my 2013 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,596$5,130$6,483
Clean$3,388$4,838$6,090
Average$2,974$4,254$5,303
Rough$2,560$3,670$4,516
Sell my 2013 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,539$5,047$6,377
Clean$3,335$4,760$5,990
Average$2,927$4,185$5,216
Rough$2,519$3,611$4,442
Sell my 2013 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,435$6,278$7,903
Clean$4,179$5,920$7,423
Average$3,668$5,205$6,464
Rough$3,157$4,491$5,504
Sell my 2013 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2013 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,809$5,417$6,835
Clean$3,590$5,109$6,420
Average$3,151$4,492$5,591
Rough$2,712$3,875$4,761
Sell my 2013 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Kia Forte on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,760 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Forte is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,760 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Kia Forte, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,760 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Kia Forte. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Kia Forte and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Kia Forte ranges from $2,519 to $6,377, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Kia Forte is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.