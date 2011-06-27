Estimated values
2010 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,986
|$3,894
|$4,511
|Clean
|$2,825
|$3,677
|$4,247
|Average
|$2,502
|$3,244
|$3,719
|Rough
|$2,179
|$2,810
|$3,192
Estimated values
2010 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,900
|$3,794
|$4,399
|Clean
|$2,743
|$3,582
|$4,142
|Average
|$2,430
|$3,160
|$3,628
|Rough
|$2,116
|$2,737
|$3,113
Estimated values
2010 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,022
|$3,960
|$4,596
|Clean
|$2,858
|$3,740
|$4,327
|Average
|$2,532
|$3,299
|$3,790
|Rough
|$2,205
|$2,858
|$3,252
Estimated values
2010 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,210
|$4,003
|$4,545
|Clean
|$3,036
|$3,780
|$4,279
|Average
|$2,689
|$3,334
|$3,748
|Rough
|$2,342
|$2,889
|$3,216