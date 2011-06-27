Estimated values
2006 Lexus RX 330 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,914
|$6,790
|$7,822
|Clean
|$4,567
|$6,305
|$7,255
|Average
|$3,873
|$5,334
|$6,122
|Rough
|$3,180
|$4,363
|$4,988
Estimated values
2006 Lexus RX 330 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,777
|$6,592
|$7,590
|Clean
|$4,440
|$6,121
|$7,040
|Average
|$3,766
|$5,179
|$5,940
|Rough
|$3,091
|$4,237
|$4,840