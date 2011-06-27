Estimated values
2015 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,604
|$20,866
|$23,085
|Clean
|$17,772
|$19,917
|$22,008
|Average
|$16,108
|$18,018
|$19,854
|Rough
|$14,444
|$16,120
|$17,701
Estimated values
2015 Lexus IS 250 Crafted Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,655
|$23,016
|$25,334
|Clean
|$19,732
|$21,969
|$24,152
|Average
|$17,884
|$19,875
|$21,789
|Rough
|$16,036
|$17,780
|$19,426
Estimated values
2015 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,496
|$19,736
|$21,933
|Clean
|$16,713
|$18,838
|$20,910
|Average
|$15,148
|$17,042
|$18,864
|Rough
|$13,583
|$15,246
|$16,818
Estimated values
2015 Lexus IS 250 Crafted Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,716
|$22,071
|$24,380
|Clean
|$18,834
|$21,067
|$23,243
|Average
|$17,071
|$19,058
|$20,969
|Rough
|$15,307
|$17,050
|$18,694