Estimated values
1993 Honda Civic del Sol S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,235
|$1,607
|Clean
|$479
|$1,093
|$1,424
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,057
|Rough
|$226
|$528
|$691
Estimated values
1993 Honda Civic del Sol Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,242
|$1,607
|Clean
|$497
|$1,099
|$1,424
|Average
|$366
|$815
|$1,057
|Rough
|$234
|$531
|$691