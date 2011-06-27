Estimated values
2000 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,210
|$3,327
|$3,905
|Clean
|$1,953
|$2,947
|$3,467
|Average
|$1,439
|$2,187
|$2,591
|Rough
|$924
|$1,427
|$1,715
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,906
|$2,886
|$3,393
|Clean
|$1,684
|$2,556
|$3,013
|Average
|$1,241
|$1,897
|$2,251
|Rough
|$797
|$1,238
|$1,490