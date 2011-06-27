Estimated values
2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,762
|$16,417
|$18,453
|Clean
|$14,506
|$16,131
|$18,125
|Average
|$13,994
|$15,557
|$17,468
|Rough
|$13,483
|$14,983
|$16,811
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,282
|$15,956
|$18,012
|Clean
|$14,035
|$15,677
|$17,691
|Average
|$13,540
|$15,119
|$17,050
|Rough
|$13,045
|$14,561
|$16,409
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,344
|$14,890
|$16,789
|Clean
|$13,112
|$14,629
|$16,490
|Average
|$12,650
|$14,109
|$15,892
|Rough
|$12,187
|$13,588
|$15,295