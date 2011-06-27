  1. Home
2015 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,119$10,325$12,596
Clean$7,749$9,864$11,999
Average$7,010$8,944$10,805
Rough$6,270$8,024$9,610
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,271$11,635$14,076
Clean$8,849$11,117$13,409
Average$8,005$10,080$12,074
Rough$7,161$9,043$10,739
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,308$12,648$15,080
Clean$9,839$12,085$14,365
Average$8,900$10,957$12,935
Rough$7,962$9,830$11,505
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,542$10,792$13,113
Clean$8,153$10,311$12,491
Average$7,375$9,349$11,248
Rough$6,597$8,387$10,005
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,479$11,872$14,346
Clean$9,047$11,343$13,666
Average$8,184$10,285$12,306
Rough$7,321$9,227$10,946
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,943$11,188$13,508
Clean$8,536$10,690$12,868
Average$7,722$9,693$11,587
Rough$6,907$8,695$10,306
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,384$10,664$13,012
Clean$8,002$10,188$12,395
Average$7,238$9,238$11,161
Rough$6,475$8,288$9,928
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,354$11,592$13,910
Clean$8,928$11,075$13,251
Average$8,077$10,042$11,932
Rough$7,225$9,009$10,613
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,788$12,215$14,726
Clean$9,342$11,671$14,028
Average$8,451$10,582$12,632
Rough$7,559$9,494$11,235
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,536$10,815$13,163
Clean$8,147$10,333$12,539
Average$7,370$9,369$11,291
Rough$6,592$8,405$10,043
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,065$11,397$13,804
Clean$8,653$10,889$13,150
Average$7,827$9,873$11,841
Rough$7,002$8,858$10,532
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,749 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,864 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,749 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,864 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,749 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,864 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Subaru Impreza ranges from $6,270 to $12,596, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.