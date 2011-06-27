Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,119
|$10,325
|$12,596
|Clean
|$7,749
|$9,864
|$11,999
|Average
|$7,010
|$8,944
|$10,805
|Rough
|$6,270
|$8,024
|$9,610
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,271
|$11,635
|$14,076
|Clean
|$8,849
|$11,117
|$13,409
|Average
|$8,005
|$10,080
|$12,074
|Rough
|$7,161
|$9,043
|$10,739
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,308
|$12,648
|$15,080
|Clean
|$9,839
|$12,085
|$14,365
|Average
|$8,900
|$10,957
|$12,935
|Rough
|$7,962
|$9,830
|$11,505
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,542
|$10,792
|$13,113
|Clean
|$8,153
|$10,311
|$12,491
|Average
|$7,375
|$9,349
|$11,248
|Rough
|$6,597
|$8,387
|$10,005
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,479
|$11,872
|$14,346
|Clean
|$9,047
|$11,343
|$13,666
|Average
|$8,184
|$10,285
|$12,306
|Rough
|$7,321
|$9,227
|$10,946
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,943
|$11,188
|$13,508
|Clean
|$8,536
|$10,690
|$12,868
|Average
|$7,722
|$9,693
|$11,587
|Rough
|$6,907
|$8,695
|$10,306
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,384
|$10,664
|$13,012
|Clean
|$8,002
|$10,188
|$12,395
|Average
|$7,238
|$9,238
|$11,161
|Rough
|$6,475
|$8,288
|$9,928
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,354
|$11,592
|$13,910
|Clean
|$8,928
|$11,075
|$13,251
|Average
|$8,077
|$10,042
|$11,932
|Rough
|$7,225
|$9,009
|$10,613
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,788
|$12,215
|$14,726
|Clean
|$9,342
|$11,671
|$14,028
|Average
|$8,451
|$10,582
|$12,632
|Rough
|$7,559
|$9,494
|$11,235
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,536
|$10,815
|$13,163
|Clean
|$8,147
|$10,333
|$12,539
|Average
|$7,370
|$9,369
|$11,291
|Rough
|$6,592
|$8,405
|$10,043
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,065
|$11,397
|$13,804
|Clean
|$8,653
|$10,889
|$13,150
|Average
|$7,827
|$9,873
|$11,841
|Rough
|$7,002
|$8,858
|$10,532