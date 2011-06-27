Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,267
|$3,539
|$4,212
|Clean
|$2,050
|$3,200
|$3,811
|Average
|$1,617
|$2,522
|$3,010
|Rough
|$1,184
|$1,843
|$2,208
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew FX4 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,933
|$5,638
|$6,535
|Clean
|$3,557
|$5,098
|$5,914
|Average
|$2,806
|$4,018
|$4,670
|Rough
|$2,054
|$2,937
|$3,427
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,043
|$4,587
|$5,401
|Clean
|$2,752
|$4,147
|$4,888
|Average
|$2,171
|$3,268
|$3,860
|Rough
|$1,589
|$2,389
|$2,832
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,029
|$4,418
|$5,149
|Clean
|$2,739
|$3,994
|$4,660
|Average
|$2,161
|$3,148
|$3,680
|Rough
|$1,582
|$2,301
|$2,700
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,852
|$4,357
|$5,153
|Clean
|$2,579
|$3,940
|$4,663
|Average
|$2,034
|$3,105
|$3,682
|Rough
|$1,490
|$2,270
|$2,702
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,934
|$4,290
|$5,005
|Clean
|$2,654
|$3,879
|$4,529
|Average
|$2,093
|$3,057
|$3,576
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,235
|$2,624
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,553
|$5,344
|$6,288
|Clean
|$3,214
|$4,832
|$5,690
|Average
|$2,535
|$3,808
|$4,493
|Rough
|$1,856
|$2,784
|$3,297
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,541
|$5,363
|$6,324
|Clean
|$3,202
|$4,849
|$5,722
|Average
|$2,526
|$3,821
|$4,519
|Rough
|$1,849
|$2,793
|$3,316
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,494
|$5,221
|$6,132
|Clean
|$3,160
|$4,721
|$5,549
|Average
|$2,493
|$3,720
|$4,382
|Rough
|$1,825
|$2,720
|$3,215
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,696
|$5,410
|$6,313
|Clean
|$3,343
|$4,891
|$5,713
|Average
|$2,637
|$3,855
|$4,511
|Rough
|$1,930
|$2,818
|$3,310
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,674
|$5,737
|$6,827
|Clean
|$3,323
|$5,187
|$6,177
|Average
|$2,621
|$4,088
|$4,878
|Rough
|$1,919
|$2,988
|$3,579
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,436
|$4,882
|$5,644
|Clean
|$3,108
|$4,415
|$5,107
|Average
|$2,451
|$3,479
|$4,033
|Rough
|$1,795
|$2,543
|$2,959
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,655
|$5,604
|$6,631
|Clean
|$3,306
|$5,067
|$6,000
|Average
|$2,608
|$3,993
|$4,739
|Rough
|$1,909
|$2,919
|$3,477
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$3,335
|$3,765
|Clean
|$2,274
|$3,015
|$3,407
|Average
|$1,794
|$2,376
|$2,690
|Rough
|$1,314
|$1,737
|$1,974
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,211
|$3,596
|$4,328
|Clean
|$2,000
|$3,251
|$3,916
|Average
|$1,578
|$2,562
|$3,092
|Rough
|$1,155
|$1,873
|$2,269
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,044
|$4,683
|$5,549
|Clean
|$2,753
|$4,234
|$5,021
|Average
|$2,171
|$3,337
|$3,965
|Rough
|$1,590
|$2,439
|$2,910
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,690
|$4,129
|$4,889
|Clean
|$2,433
|$3,733
|$4,424
|Average
|$1,919
|$2,942
|$3,494
|Rough
|$1,405
|$2,151
|$2,564
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,642
|$4,102
|$4,874
|Clean
|$2,390
|$3,709
|$4,411
|Average
|$1,885
|$2,923
|$3,483
|Rough
|$1,380
|$2,137
|$2,556
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,940
|$4,527
|$5,366
|Clean
|$2,659
|$4,093
|$4,855
|Average
|$2,097
|$3,225
|$3,834
|Rough
|$1,535
|$2,358
|$2,813
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,319
|$3,602
|$4,279
|Clean
|$2,098
|$3,257
|$3,872
|Average
|$1,654
|$2,566
|$3,058
|Rough
|$1,211
|$1,876
|$2,244
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SVT Lightning Rwd Flareside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,429
|$23,292
|$26,364
|Clean
|$15,764
|$21,060
|$23,856
|Average
|$12,434
|$16,597
|$18,839
|Rough
|$9,104
|$12,133
|$13,823
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,508
|$5,361
|$6,339
|Clean
|$3,173
|$4,848
|$5,736
|Average
|$2,503
|$3,820
|$4,530
|Rough
|$1,832
|$2,793
|$3,323
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,068
|$4,789
|$5,697
|Clean
|$2,775
|$4,330
|$5,155
|Average
|$2,189
|$3,412
|$4,071
|Rough
|$1,603
|$2,494
|$2,987
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,182
|$6,391
|$7,556
|Clean
|$3,782
|$5,778
|$6,837
|Average
|$2,983
|$4,554
|$5,399
|Rough
|$2,184
|$3,329
|$3,962
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,165
|$4,859
|$5,754
|Clean
|$2,863
|$4,394
|$5,207
|Average
|$2,258
|$3,462
|$4,112
|Rough
|$1,653
|$2,531
|$3,017
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,088
|$4,675
|$5,512
|Clean
|$2,793
|$4,227
|$4,988
|Average
|$2,203
|$3,331
|$3,939
|Rough
|$1,613
|$2,435
|$2,890
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,607
|$3,872
|$4,539
|Clean
|$2,358
|$3,501
|$4,107
|Average
|$1,860
|$2,759
|$3,244
|Rough
|$1,362
|$2,017
|$2,380
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,023
|$4,491
|$5,265
|Clean
|$2,734
|$4,060
|$4,764
|Average
|$2,157
|$3,200
|$3,762
|Rough
|$1,579
|$2,339
|$2,760
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,861
|$4,357
|$5,148
|Clean
|$2,588
|$3,940
|$4,658
|Average
|$2,041
|$3,105
|$3,679
|Rough
|$1,494
|$2,270
|$2,699
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,593
|$3,822
|$4,470
|Clean
|$2,346
|$3,456
|$4,045
|Average
|$1,850
|$2,723
|$3,194
|Rough
|$1,355
|$1,991
|$2,344
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,635
|$5,404
|$6,337
|Clean
|$3,288
|$4,886
|$5,734
|Average
|$2,594
|$3,851
|$4,528
|Rough
|$1,899
|$2,815
|$3,322
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,395
|$4,890
|$5,677
|Clean
|$3,070
|$4,421
|$5,136
|Average
|$2,422
|$3,484
|$4,056
|Rough
|$1,773
|$2,547
|$2,976
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,206
|$4,840
|$5,702
|Clean
|$2,900
|$4,376
|$5,159
|Average
|$2,287
|$3,448
|$4,075
|Rough
|$1,675
|$2,521
|$2,990
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab FX4 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,385
|$4,807
|$5,556
|Clean
|$3,062
|$4,347
|$5,028
|Average
|$2,415
|$3,425
|$3,970
|Rough
|$1,768
|$2,504
|$2,913
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,025
|$4,546
|$5,349
|Clean
|$2,736
|$4,111
|$4,840
|Average
|$2,158
|$3,239
|$3,823
|Rough
|$1,580
|$2,368
|$2,805
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,055
|$4,645
|$5,485
|Clean
|$2,764
|$4,200
|$4,963
|Average
|$2,180
|$3,310
|$3,919
|Rough
|$1,596
|$2,420
|$2,876
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,706
|$4,239
|$5,050
|Clean
|$2,447
|$3,833
|$4,570
|Average
|$1,930
|$3,021
|$3,609
|Rough
|$1,413
|$2,208
|$2,648
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,596
|$5,438
|$6,409
|Clean
|$3,253
|$4,917
|$5,800
|Average
|$2,565
|$3,875
|$4,580
|Rough
|$1,878
|$2,833
|$3,360
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$4,122
|$4,857
|Clean
|$2,469
|$3,727
|$4,395
|Average
|$1,948
|$2,937
|$3,471
|Rough
|$1,426
|$2,147
|$2,547
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,779
|$4,225
|$4,989
|Clean
|$2,513
|$3,820
|$4,514
|Average
|$1,982
|$3,011
|$3,565
|Rough
|$1,451
|$2,201
|$2,616
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,779
|$4,302
|$5,106
|Clean
|$2,513
|$3,890
|$4,620
|Average
|$1,982
|$3,065
|$3,648
|Rough
|$1,451
|$2,241
|$2,677
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab FX4 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,788
|$5,803
|$6,866
|Clean
|$3,426
|$5,247
|$6,213
|Average
|$2,703
|$4,135
|$4,906
|Rough
|$1,979
|$3,023
|$3,600
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,190
|$4,880
|$5,772
|Clean
|$2,885
|$4,413
|$5,223
|Average
|$2,276
|$3,477
|$4,125
|Rough
|$1,666
|$2,542
|$3,027
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,775
|$4,097
|$4,793
|Clean
|$2,510
|$3,704
|$4,337
|Average
|$1,980
|$2,919
|$3,425
|Rough
|$1,450
|$2,134
|$2,513
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,810
|$4,292
|$5,075
|Clean
|$2,542
|$3,881
|$4,593
|Average
|$2,005
|$3,059
|$3,627
|Rough
|$1,468
|$2,236
|$2,661
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,072
|$4,160
|$4,731
|Clean
|$2,778
|$3,762
|$4,281
|Average
|$2,191
|$2,964
|$3,381
|Rough
|$1,604
|$2,167
|$2,480
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,309
|$4,902
|$5,742
|Clean
|$2,993
|$4,432
|$5,196
|Average
|$2,361
|$3,493
|$4,103
|Rough
|$1,728
|$2,554
|$3,011