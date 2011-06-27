  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,267$3,539$4,212
Clean$2,050$3,200$3,811
Average$1,617$2,522$3,010
Rough$1,184$1,843$2,208
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew FX4 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,933$5,638$6,535
Clean$3,557$5,098$5,914
Average$2,806$4,018$4,670
Rough$2,054$2,937$3,427
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,043$4,587$5,401
Clean$2,752$4,147$4,888
Average$2,171$3,268$3,860
Rough$1,589$2,389$2,832
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,029$4,418$5,149
Clean$2,739$3,994$4,660
Average$2,161$3,148$3,680
Rough$1,582$2,301$2,700
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,852$4,357$5,153
Clean$2,579$3,940$4,663
Average$2,034$3,105$3,682
Rough$1,490$2,270$2,702
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,934$4,290$5,005
Clean$2,654$3,879$4,529
Average$2,093$3,057$3,576
Rough$1,532$2,235$2,624
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,553$5,344$6,288
Clean$3,214$4,832$5,690
Average$2,535$3,808$4,493
Rough$1,856$2,784$3,297
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,541$5,363$6,324
Clean$3,202$4,849$5,722
Average$2,526$3,821$4,519
Rough$1,849$2,793$3,316
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,494$5,221$6,132
Clean$3,160$4,721$5,549
Average$2,493$3,720$4,382
Rough$1,825$2,720$3,215
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,696$5,410$6,313
Clean$3,343$4,891$5,713
Average$2,637$3,855$4,511
Rough$1,930$2,818$3,310
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,674$5,737$6,827
Clean$3,323$5,187$6,177
Average$2,621$4,088$4,878
Rough$1,919$2,988$3,579
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,436$4,882$5,644
Clean$3,108$4,415$5,107
Average$2,451$3,479$4,033
Rough$1,795$2,543$2,959
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,655$5,604$6,631
Clean$3,306$5,067$6,000
Average$2,608$3,993$4,739
Rough$1,909$2,919$3,477
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,515$3,335$3,765
Clean$2,274$3,015$3,407
Average$1,794$2,376$2,690
Rough$1,314$1,737$1,974
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,211$3,596$4,328
Clean$2,000$3,251$3,916
Average$1,578$2,562$3,092
Rough$1,155$1,873$2,269
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,044$4,683$5,549
Clean$2,753$4,234$5,021
Average$2,171$3,337$3,965
Rough$1,590$2,439$2,910
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,690$4,129$4,889
Clean$2,433$3,733$4,424
Average$1,919$2,942$3,494
Rough$1,405$2,151$2,564
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,642$4,102$4,874
Clean$2,390$3,709$4,411
Average$1,885$2,923$3,483
Rough$1,380$2,137$2,556
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,940$4,527$5,366
Clean$2,659$4,093$4,855
Average$2,097$3,225$3,834
Rough$1,535$2,358$2,813
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,319$3,602$4,279
Clean$2,098$3,257$3,872
Average$1,654$2,566$3,058
Rough$1,211$1,876$2,244
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SVT Lightning Rwd Flareside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,429$23,292$26,364
Clean$15,764$21,060$23,856
Average$12,434$16,597$18,839
Rough$9,104$12,133$13,823
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,508$5,361$6,339
Clean$3,173$4,848$5,736
Average$2,503$3,820$4,530
Rough$1,832$2,793$3,323
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,068$4,789$5,697
Clean$2,775$4,330$5,155
Average$2,189$3,412$4,071
Rough$1,603$2,494$2,987
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,182$6,391$7,556
Clean$3,782$5,778$6,837
Average$2,983$4,554$5,399
Rough$2,184$3,329$3,962
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,165$4,859$5,754
Clean$2,863$4,394$5,207
Average$2,258$3,462$4,112
Rough$1,653$2,531$3,017
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,088$4,675$5,512
Clean$2,793$4,227$4,988
Average$2,203$3,331$3,939
Rough$1,613$2,435$2,890
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,607$3,872$4,539
Clean$2,358$3,501$4,107
Average$1,860$2,759$3,244
Rough$1,362$2,017$2,380
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,023$4,491$5,265
Clean$2,734$4,060$4,764
Average$2,157$3,200$3,762
Rough$1,579$2,339$2,760
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,861$4,357$5,148
Clean$2,588$3,940$4,658
Average$2,041$3,105$3,679
Rough$1,494$2,270$2,699
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,593$3,822$4,470
Clean$2,346$3,456$4,045
Average$1,850$2,723$3,194
Rough$1,355$1,991$2,344
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,635$5,404$6,337
Clean$3,288$4,886$5,734
Average$2,594$3,851$4,528
Rough$1,899$2,815$3,322
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,395$4,890$5,677
Clean$3,070$4,421$5,136
Average$2,422$3,484$4,056
Rough$1,773$2,547$2,976
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,206$4,840$5,702
Clean$2,900$4,376$5,159
Average$2,287$3,448$4,075
Rough$1,675$2,521$2,990
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab FX4 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,385$4,807$5,556
Clean$3,062$4,347$5,028
Average$2,415$3,425$3,970
Rough$1,768$2,504$2,913
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,025$4,546$5,349
Clean$2,736$4,111$4,840
Average$2,158$3,239$3,823
Rough$1,580$2,368$2,805
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,055$4,645$5,485
Clean$2,764$4,200$4,963
Average$2,180$3,310$3,919
Rough$1,596$2,420$2,876
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,706$4,239$5,050
Clean$2,447$3,833$4,570
Average$1,930$3,021$3,609
Rough$1,413$2,208$2,648
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,596$5,438$6,409
Clean$3,253$4,917$5,800
Average$2,565$3,875$4,580
Rough$1,878$2,833$3,360
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,730$4,122$4,857
Clean$2,469$3,727$4,395
Average$1,948$2,937$3,471
Rough$1,426$2,147$2,547
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,779$4,225$4,989
Clean$2,513$3,820$4,514
Average$1,982$3,011$3,565
Rough$1,451$2,201$2,616
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,779$4,302$5,106
Clean$2,513$3,890$4,620
Average$1,982$3,065$3,648
Rough$1,451$2,241$2,677
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab FX4 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,788$5,803$6,866
Clean$3,426$5,247$6,213
Average$2,703$4,135$4,906
Rough$1,979$3,023$3,600
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,190$4,880$5,772
Clean$2,885$4,413$5,223
Average$2,276$3,477$4,125
Rough$1,666$2,542$3,027
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,775$4,097$4,793
Clean$2,510$3,704$4,337
Average$1,980$2,919$3,425
Rough$1,450$2,134$2,513
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,810$4,292$5,075
Clean$2,542$3,881$4,593
Average$2,005$3,059$3,627
Rough$1,468$2,236$2,661
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,072$4,160$4,731
Clean$2,778$3,762$4,281
Average$2,191$2,964$3,381
Rough$1,604$2,167$2,480
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,309$4,902$5,742
Clean$2,993$4,432$5,196
Average$2,361$3,493$4,103
Rough$1,728$2,554$3,011
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,050 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,200 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,050 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,200 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,050 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,200 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Ford F-150 ranges from $1,184 to $4,212, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.