Estimated values
2015 Ford Explorer Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,617
|$20,505
|$23,307
|Clean
|$17,088
|$19,875
|$22,571
|Average
|$16,029
|$18,613
|$21,098
|Rough
|$14,970
|$17,352
|$19,625
Estimated values
2015 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,870
|$18,502
|$21,055
|Clean
|$15,393
|$17,933
|$20,390
|Average
|$14,439
|$16,795
|$19,059
|Rough
|$13,485
|$15,657
|$17,729
Estimated values
2015 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,812
|$14,044
|$16,208
|Clean
|$11,457
|$13,612
|$15,695
|Average
|$10,747
|$12,748
|$14,671
|Rough
|$10,037
|$11,884
|$13,647
Estimated values
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,150
|$16,672
|$19,119
|Clean
|$13,724
|$16,159
|$18,515
|Average
|$12,874
|$15,134
|$17,307
|Rough
|$12,023
|$14,108
|$16,099
Estimated values
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,224
|$15,699
|$18,098
|Clean
|$12,827
|$15,216
|$17,526
|Average
|$12,032
|$14,250
|$16,382
|Rough
|$11,237
|$13,284
|$15,238
Estimated values
2015 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,568
|$14,949
|$17,258
|Clean
|$12,191
|$14,489
|$16,713
|Average
|$11,435
|$13,569
|$15,622
|Rough
|$10,680
|$12,650
|$14,531
Estimated values
2015 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,054
|$17,616
|$20,101
|Clean
|$14,602
|$17,074
|$19,466
|Average
|$13,697
|$15,991
|$18,196
|Rough
|$12,792
|$14,907
|$16,925