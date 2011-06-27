  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Limited AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,470$2,060$2,359
Clean$1,326$1,857$2,131
Average$1,036$1,451$1,675
Rough$747$1,044$1,219
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,276$2,052$2,451
Clean$1,150$1,850$2,214
Average$899$1,445$1,740
Rough$648$1,041$1,267
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$1,998$2,363
Clean$1,158$1,801$2,134
Average$905$1,407$1,678
Rough$652$1,013$1,221
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,707$2,582$3,027
Clean$1,539$2,327$2,735
Average$1,203$1,818$2,150
Rough$867$1,309$1,565
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,700$2,569$3,012
Clean$1,533$2,315$2,721
Average$1,198$1,809$2,139
Rough$864$1,302$1,557
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,613$2,451$2,878
Clean$1,454$2,209$2,600
Average$1,137$1,726$2,044
Rough$819$1,243$1,488
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,407$2,248$2,678
Clean$1,268$2,026$2,419
Average$992$1,583$1,902
Rough$715$1,140$1,384
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,565$2,291$2,660
Clean$1,411$2,065$2,403
Average$1,103$1,614$1,889
Rough$795$1,162$1,375
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,497$2,367$2,812
Clean$1,349$2,134$2,540
Average$1,055$1,667$1,997
Rough$760$1,200$1,453
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer XLT AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,231$1,723$1,973
Clean$1,110$1,554$1,782
Average$868$1,214$1,401
Rough$625$874$1,020
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,625$2,421$2,827
Clean$1,465$2,183$2,554
Average$1,145$1,705$2,008
Rough$826$1,228$1,462
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,183 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,183 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Ford Explorer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,183 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Ford Explorer ranges from $826 to $2,827, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.