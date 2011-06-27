Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Limited AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$2,060
|$2,359
|Clean
|$1,326
|$1,857
|$2,131
|Average
|$1,036
|$1,451
|$1,675
|Rough
|$747
|$1,044
|$1,219
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,276
|$2,052
|$2,451
|Clean
|$1,150
|$1,850
|$2,214
|Average
|$899
|$1,445
|$1,740
|Rough
|$648
|$1,041
|$1,267
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$1,998
|$2,363
|Clean
|$1,158
|$1,801
|$2,134
|Average
|$905
|$1,407
|$1,678
|Rough
|$652
|$1,013
|$1,221
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,582
|$3,027
|Clean
|$1,539
|$2,327
|$2,735
|Average
|$1,203
|$1,818
|$2,150
|Rough
|$867
|$1,309
|$1,565
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$2,569
|$3,012
|Clean
|$1,533
|$2,315
|$2,721
|Average
|$1,198
|$1,809
|$2,139
|Rough
|$864
|$1,302
|$1,557
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,451
|$2,878
|Clean
|$1,454
|$2,209
|$2,600
|Average
|$1,137
|$1,726
|$2,044
|Rough
|$819
|$1,243
|$1,488
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,407
|$2,248
|$2,678
|Clean
|$1,268
|$2,026
|$2,419
|Average
|$992
|$1,583
|$1,902
|Rough
|$715
|$1,140
|$1,384
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,565
|$2,291
|$2,660
|Clean
|$1,411
|$2,065
|$2,403
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,614
|$1,889
|Rough
|$795
|$1,162
|$1,375
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,497
|$2,367
|$2,812
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,134
|$2,540
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,667
|$1,997
|Rough
|$760
|$1,200
|$1,453
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer XLT AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$1,723
|$1,973
|Clean
|$1,110
|$1,554
|$1,782
|Average
|$868
|$1,214
|$1,401
|Rough
|$625
|$874
|$1,020
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$2,421
|$2,827
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,183
|$2,554
|Average
|$1,145
|$1,705
|$2,008
|Rough
|$826
|$1,228
|$1,462