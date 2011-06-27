Estimated values
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,166
|$8,090
|$9,570
|Clean
|$5,877
|$7,701
|$9,097
|Average
|$5,298
|$6,924
|$8,151
|Rough
|$4,720
|$6,146
|$7,204
Estimated values
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,211
|$8,224
|$9,772
|Clean
|$5,919
|$7,829
|$9,289
|Average
|$5,337
|$7,038
|$8,323
|Rough
|$4,754
|$6,248
|$7,357
Estimated values
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,589
|$8,672
|$10,275
|Clean
|$6,280
|$8,255
|$9,767
|Average
|$5,662
|$7,422
|$8,751
|Rough
|$5,044
|$6,588
|$7,735
Estimated values
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,512
|$8,606
|$10,217
|Clean
|$6,207
|$8,193
|$9,712
|Average
|$5,596
|$7,365
|$8,702
|Rough
|$4,985
|$6,538
|$7,692
Estimated values
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,864
|$8,998
|$10,640
|Clean
|$6,542
|$8,566
|$10,114
|Average
|$5,898
|$7,701
|$9,062
|Rough
|$5,254
|$6,836
|$8,010
Estimated values
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,576
|$9,871
|$11,636
|Clean
|$7,221
|$9,396
|$11,061
|Average
|$6,510
|$8,448
|$9,910
|Rough
|$5,799
|$7,499
|$8,760
Estimated values
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,172
|$9,385
|$11,087
|Clean
|$6,836
|$8,934
|$10,539
|Average
|$6,163
|$8,032
|$9,443
|Rough
|$5,490
|$7,130
|$8,346
Estimated values
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,908
|$7,853
|$9,349
|Clean
|$5,631
|$7,476
|$8,887
|Average
|$5,077
|$6,721
|$7,963
|Rough
|$4,522
|$5,966
|$7,038