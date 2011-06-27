Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,172
|$2,953
|$3,473
|Clean
|$2,007
|$2,735
|$3,215
|Average
|$1,677
|$2,299
|$2,698
|Rough
|$1,347
|$1,863
|$2,181
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,508
|$4,932
|$5,874
|Clean
|$3,241
|$4,568
|$5,437
|Average
|$2,708
|$3,839
|$4,563
|Rough
|$2,175
|$3,111
|$3,689
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,217
|$4,490
|$5,334
|Clean
|$2,973
|$4,159
|$4,937
|Average
|$2,484
|$3,496
|$4,143
|Rough
|$1,995
|$2,832
|$3,349
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,710
|$5,195
|$6,178
|Clean
|$3,428
|$4,812
|$5,718
|Average
|$2,865
|$4,044
|$4,799
|Rough
|$2,301
|$3,277
|$3,880
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,600
|$5,062
|$6,028
|Clean
|$3,327
|$4,688
|$5,580
|Average
|$2,780
|$3,941
|$4,683
|Rough
|$2,233
|$3,193
|$3,786
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,161
|$4,496
|$5,377
|Clean
|$2,921
|$4,164
|$4,977
|Average
|$2,441
|$3,500
|$4,177
|Rough
|$1,961
|$2,836
|$3,377
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,380
|$4,717
|$5,602
|Clean
|$3,123
|$4,369
|$5,185
|Average
|$2,609
|$3,672
|$4,352
|Rough
|$2,096
|$2,975
|$3,518
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,572
|$5,053
|$6,033
|Clean
|$3,300
|$4,680
|$5,585
|Average
|$2,758
|$3,934
|$4,687
|Rough
|$2,215
|$3,188
|$3,789
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,010
|$4,227
|$5,033
|Clean
|$2,781
|$3,915
|$4,659
|Average
|$2,324
|$3,291
|$3,910
|Rough
|$1,867
|$2,666
|$3,161
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,281
|$4,608
|$5,486
|Clean
|$3,032
|$4,267
|$5,078
|Average
|$2,533
|$3,587
|$4,262
|Rough
|$2,035
|$2,906
|$3,445
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,878
|$4,142
|$4,975
|Clean
|$2,659
|$3,836
|$4,605
|Average
|$2,222
|$3,224
|$3,865
|Rough
|$1,785
|$2,612
|$3,124
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,822
|$3,943
|$4,686
|Clean
|$2,607
|$3,652
|$4,337
|Average
|$2,179
|$3,069
|$3,640
|Rough
|$1,750
|$2,487
|$2,943
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,247
|$4,594
|$5,484
|Clean
|$3,001
|$4,255
|$5,076
|Average
|$2,507
|$3,576
|$4,260
|Rough
|$2,014
|$2,898
|$3,444