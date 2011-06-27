  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,172$2,953$3,473
Clean$2,007$2,735$3,215
Average$1,677$2,299$2,698
Rough$1,347$1,863$2,181
2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,508$4,932$5,874
Clean$3,241$4,568$5,437
Average$2,708$3,839$4,563
Rough$2,175$3,111$3,689
2010 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,217$4,490$5,334
Clean$2,973$4,159$4,937
Average$2,484$3,496$4,143
Rough$1,995$2,832$3,349
2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,710$5,195$6,178
Clean$3,428$4,812$5,718
Average$2,865$4,044$4,799
Rough$2,301$3,277$3,880
2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,600$5,062$6,028
Clean$3,327$4,688$5,580
Average$2,780$3,941$4,683
Rough$2,233$3,193$3,786
2010 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,161$4,496$5,377
Clean$2,921$4,164$4,977
Average$2,441$3,500$4,177
Rough$1,961$2,836$3,377
2010 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,380$4,717$5,602
Clean$3,123$4,369$5,185
Average$2,609$3,672$4,352
Rough$2,096$2,975$3,518
2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,572$5,053$6,033
Clean$3,300$4,680$5,585
Average$2,758$3,934$4,687
Rough$2,215$3,188$3,789
2010 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,010$4,227$5,033
Clean$2,781$3,915$4,659
Average$2,324$3,291$3,910
Rough$1,867$2,666$3,161
2010 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,281$4,608$5,486
Clean$3,032$4,267$5,078
Average$2,533$3,587$4,262
Rough$2,035$2,906$3,445
2010 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,878$4,142$4,975
Clean$2,659$3,836$4,605
Average$2,222$3,224$3,865
Rough$1,785$2,612$3,124
2010 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,822$3,943$4,686
Clean$2,607$3,652$4,337
Average$2,179$3,069$3,640
Rough$1,750$2,487$2,943
2010 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,247$4,594$5,484
Clean$3,001$4,255$5,076
Average$2,507$3,576$4,260
Rough$2,014$2,898$3,444
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,735 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,735 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,735 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Mazda 3 ranges from $1,347 to $3,473, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.