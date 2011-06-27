Estimated values
2008 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,523
|$3,531
|$4,084
|Clean
|$2,298
|$3,220
|$3,724
|Average
|$1,848
|$2,598
|$3,003
|Rough
|$1,397
|$1,976
|$2,282
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,988
|$4,191
|$4,852
|Clean
|$2,721
|$3,822
|$4,424
|Average
|$2,187
|$3,084
|$3,567
|Rough
|$1,654
|$2,346
|$2,711
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,519
|$3,548
|$4,113
|Clean
|$2,294
|$3,235
|$3,750
|Average
|$1,844
|$2,611
|$3,024
|Rough
|$1,394
|$1,986
|$2,298
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,211
|$4,784
|$5,644
|Clean
|$2,924
|$4,362
|$5,146
|Average
|$2,351
|$3,520
|$4,150
|Rough
|$1,777
|$2,678
|$3,154
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,477
|$3,133
|$3,496
|Clean
|$2,256
|$2,857
|$3,187
|Average
|$1,813
|$2,305
|$2,570
|Rough
|$1,371
|$1,753
|$1,954
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,512
|$3,465
|$3,987
|Clean
|$2,288
|$3,159
|$3,635
|Average
|$1,839
|$2,549
|$2,932
|Rough
|$1,390
|$1,939
|$2,228
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,606
|$3,684
|$4,275
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,359
|$3,898
|Average
|$1,908
|$2,711
|$3,144
|Rough
|$1,443
|$2,062
|$2,389
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,233
|$4,348
|$4,961
|Clean
|$2,944
|$3,965
|$4,523
|Average
|$2,367
|$3,200
|$3,648
|Rough
|$1,790
|$2,434
|$2,772
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,093
|$4,267
|$4,913
|Clean
|$2,817
|$3,892
|$4,479
|Average
|$2,264
|$3,140
|$3,612
|Rough
|$1,712
|$2,389
|$2,745
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,270
|$3,191
|$3,698
|Clean
|$2,067
|$2,910
|$3,372
|Average
|$1,662
|$2,348
|$2,719
|Rough
|$1,256
|$1,786
|$2,067