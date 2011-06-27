  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 100D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,992$56,268$58,669
Clean$52,157$54,363$56,681
Average$48,486$50,554$52,706
Rough$44,815$46,744$48,731
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 60 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,826$42,832$47,024
Clean$37,506$41,382$45,431
Average$34,866$38,482$42,245
Rough$32,226$35,582$39,059
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 75D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,384$45,950$48,647
Clean$41,909$44,394$46,999
Average$38,960$41,283$43,703
Rough$36,010$38,172$40,407
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 90D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,697$54,159$56,751
Clean$49,940$52,325$54,829
Average$46,425$48,658$50,983
Rough$42,910$44,991$47,138
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 60D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,011$46,182$48,468
Clean$42,515$44,619$46,826
Average$39,522$41,492$43,542
Rough$36,530$38,365$40,258
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 75 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,708$41,185$43,785
Clean$37,392$39,790$42,301
Average$34,760$37,002$39,335
Rough$32,128$34,213$36,368
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S P100D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,460$69,825$71,285
Clean$66,133$67,461$68,870
Average$61,478$62,733$64,040
Rough$56,824$58,005$59,210
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Tesla Model S on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Tesla Model S with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,382 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Tesla Model S is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Tesla Model S with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,382 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Tesla Model S, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Tesla Model S with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,382 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Tesla Model S. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Tesla Model S and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Tesla Model S ranges from $32,226 to $47,024, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Tesla Model S is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.