Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 100D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,992
|$56,268
|$58,669
|Clean
|$52,157
|$54,363
|$56,681
|Average
|$48,486
|$50,554
|$52,706
|Rough
|$44,815
|$46,744
|$48,731
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 60 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,826
|$42,832
|$47,024
|Clean
|$37,506
|$41,382
|$45,431
|Average
|$34,866
|$38,482
|$42,245
|Rough
|$32,226
|$35,582
|$39,059
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 75D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,384
|$45,950
|$48,647
|Clean
|$41,909
|$44,394
|$46,999
|Average
|$38,960
|$41,283
|$43,703
|Rough
|$36,010
|$38,172
|$40,407
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 90D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,697
|$54,159
|$56,751
|Clean
|$49,940
|$52,325
|$54,829
|Average
|$46,425
|$48,658
|$50,983
|Rough
|$42,910
|$44,991
|$47,138
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 60D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,011
|$46,182
|$48,468
|Clean
|$42,515
|$44,619
|$46,826
|Average
|$39,522
|$41,492
|$43,542
|Rough
|$36,530
|$38,365
|$40,258
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S 75 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,708
|$41,185
|$43,785
|Clean
|$37,392
|$39,790
|$42,301
|Average
|$34,760
|$37,002
|$39,335
|Rough
|$32,128
|$34,213
|$36,368
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model S P100D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,460
|$69,825
|$71,285
|Clean
|$66,133
|$67,461
|$68,870
|Average
|$61,478
|$62,733
|$64,040
|Rough
|$56,824
|$58,005
|$59,210