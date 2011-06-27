  1. Home
2018 Subaru Impreza Value

Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,822$17,020$19,595
Clean$14,468$16,620$19,111
Average$13,760$15,819$18,142
Rough$13,053$15,019$17,173
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,153$14,351$16,913
Clean$11,863$14,014$16,495
Average$11,283$13,339$15,658
Rough$10,702$12,664$14,822
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,766$16,063$18,746
Clean$13,438$15,685$18,283
Average$12,780$14,930$17,356
Rough$12,123$14,175$16,429
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,431$16,780$19,524
Clean$14,086$16,385$19,042
Average$13,397$15,596$18,076
Rough$12,708$14,807$17,111
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,701$14,908$17,485
Clean$12,398$14,558$17,053
Average$11,791$13,857$16,188
Rough$11,185$13,156$15,323
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,024$16,299$18,959
Clean$13,689$15,916$18,490
Average$13,020$15,149$17,552
Rough$12,350$14,383$16,615
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,732$17,103$19,876
Clean$14,380$16,701$19,384
Average$13,677$15,897$18,402
Rough$12,973$15,093$17,419
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,250$16,584$19,312
Clean$13,910$16,194$18,835
Average$13,229$15,414$17,880
Rough$12,549$14,634$16,925
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,774$13,900$16,379
Clean$11,492$13,574$15,974
Average$10,930$12,920$15,164
Rough$10,368$12,266$14,354
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,367$14,553$17,101
Clean$12,072$14,211$16,679
Average$11,481$13,526$15,833
Rough$10,891$12,842$14,987
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,284$15,456$17,996
Clean$12,967$15,093$17,551
Average$12,332$14,366$16,661
Rough$11,698$13,639$15,771
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,483$17,893$20,715
Clean$15,113$17,473$20,203
Average$14,374$16,631$19,178
Rough$13,635$15,790$18,154
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,492 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,574 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,492 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,574 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,492 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,574 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Subaru Impreza ranges from $10,368 to $16,379, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.