Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,822
|$17,020
|$19,595
|Clean
|$14,468
|$16,620
|$19,111
|Average
|$13,760
|$15,819
|$18,142
|Rough
|$13,053
|$15,019
|$17,173
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,153
|$14,351
|$16,913
|Clean
|$11,863
|$14,014
|$16,495
|Average
|$11,283
|$13,339
|$15,658
|Rough
|$10,702
|$12,664
|$14,822
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,766
|$16,063
|$18,746
|Clean
|$13,438
|$15,685
|$18,283
|Average
|$12,780
|$14,930
|$17,356
|Rough
|$12,123
|$14,175
|$16,429
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,431
|$16,780
|$19,524
|Clean
|$14,086
|$16,385
|$19,042
|Average
|$13,397
|$15,596
|$18,076
|Rough
|$12,708
|$14,807
|$17,111
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,701
|$14,908
|$17,485
|Clean
|$12,398
|$14,558
|$17,053
|Average
|$11,791
|$13,857
|$16,188
|Rough
|$11,185
|$13,156
|$15,323
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,024
|$16,299
|$18,959
|Clean
|$13,689
|$15,916
|$18,490
|Average
|$13,020
|$15,149
|$17,552
|Rough
|$12,350
|$14,383
|$16,615
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,732
|$17,103
|$19,876
|Clean
|$14,380
|$16,701
|$19,384
|Average
|$13,677
|$15,897
|$18,402
|Rough
|$12,973
|$15,093
|$17,419
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,250
|$16,584
|$19,312
|Clean
|$13,910
|$16,194
|$18,835
|Average
|$13,229
|$15,414
|$17,880
|Rough
|$12,549
|$14,634
|$16,925
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,774
|$13,900
|$16,379
|Clean
|$11,492
|$13,574
|$15,974
|Average
|$10,930
|$12,920
|$15,164
|Rough
|$10,368
|$12,266
|$14,354
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,367
|$14,553
|$17,101
|Clean
|$12,072
|$14,211
|$16,679
|Average
|$11,481
|$13,526
|$15,833
|Rough
|$10,891
|$12,842
|$14,987
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,284
|$15,456
|$17,996
|Clean
|$12,967
|$15,093
|$17,551
|Average
|$12,332
|$14,366
|$16,661
|Rough
|$11,698
|$13,639
|$15,771
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,483
|$17,893
|$20,715
|Clean
|$15,113
|$17,473
|$20,203
|Average
|$14,374
|$16,631
|$19,178
|Rough
|$13,635
|$15,790
|$18,154