Estimated values
2016 Nissan Sentra FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,786
|$9,482
|$11,277
|Clean
|$7,492
|$9,129
|$10,833
|Average
|$6,902
|$8,424
|$9,945
|Rough
|$6,312
|$7,718
|$9,057
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,528
|$9,281
|$11,132
|Clean
|$7,243
|$8,935
|$10,693
|Average
|$6,673
|$8,245
|$9,817
|Rough
|$6,103
|$7,554
|$8,941
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Sentra SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,325
|$11,365
|$13,523
|Clean
|$8,972
|$10,942
|$12,991
|Average
|$8,266
|$10,096
|$11,926
|Rough
|$7,560
|$9,250
|$10,862
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,954
|$9,840
|$11,828
|Clean
|$7,653
|$9,474
|$11,363
|Average
|$7,051
|$8,741
|$10,432
|Rough
|$6,449
|$8,009
|$9,500
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,338
|$9,113
|$10,985
|Clean
|$7,060
|$8,774
|$10,553
|Average
|$6,504
|$8,095
|$9,688
|Rough
|$5,948
|$7,417
|$8,823
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,646
|$10,592
|$12,650
|Clean
|$8,318
|$10,198
|$12,152
|Average
|$7,664
|$9,409
|$11,156
|Rough
|$7,009
|$8,621
|$10,160