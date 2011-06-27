Estimated values
2012 FIAT 500 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,500
|$4,703
|$5,685
|Clean
|$3,280
|$4,410
|$5,312
|Average
|$2,841
|$3,822
|$4,565
|Rough
|$2,401
|$3,235
|$3,818
Estimated values
2012 FIAT 500 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,244
|$5,698
|$6,884
|Clean
|$3,978
|$5,342
|$6,431
|Average
|$3,445
|$4,631
|$5,527
|Rough
|$2,912
|$3,919
|$4,622
Estimated values
2012 FIAT 500 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,620
|$3,686
|$4,548
|Clean
|$2,456
|$3,456
|$4,249
|Average
|$2,127
|$2,996
|$3,651
|Rough
|$1,798
|$2,536
|$3,054
Estimated values
2012 FIAT 500 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,120
|$5,653
|$6,898
|Clean
|$3,862
|$5,301
|$6,445
|Average
|$3,344
|$4,595
|$5,538
|Rough
|$2,827
|$3,889
|$4,632
Estimated values
2012 FIAT 500 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,112
|$4,250
|$5,175
|Clean
|$2,917
|$3,985
|$4,835
|Average
|$2,526
|$3,454
|$4,155
|Rough
|$2,135
|$2,924
|$3,475
Estimated values
2012 FIAT 500 Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,280
|$4,466
|$5,430
|Clean
|$3,074
|$4,187
|$5,074
|Average
|$2,663
|$3,630
|$4,360
|Rough
|$2,251
|$3,072
|$3,646