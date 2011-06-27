  1. Home
2020 Acura MDX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,045$48,682$50,704
Clean$46,423$48,036$50,021
Average$45,179$46,744$48,657
Rough$43,936$45,452$47,292
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,655$50,149$51,995
Clean$48,012$49,483$51,296
Average$46,726$48,152$49,896
Rough$45,440$46,821$48,497
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,685$51,196$53,064
Clean$49,028$50,517$52,350
Average$47,715$49,158$50,922
Rough$46,402$47,799$49,494
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,058$41,478$43,233
Clean$39,529$40,928$42,651
Average$38,470$39,827$41,488
Rough$37,411$38,726$40,324
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,678$45,427$47,586
Clean$43,101$44,824$46,946
Average$41,947$43,619$45,665
Rough$40,792$42,413$44,384
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,736$46,455$48,579
Clean$44,145$45,839$47,925
Average$42,962$44,606$46,617
Rough$41,780$43,373$45,310
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,932$45,521$47,483
Clean$43,352$44,917$46,844
Average$42,190$43,709$45,566
Rough$41,029$42,501$44,288
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,744$51,180$52,956
Clean$49,087$50,501$52,244
Average$47,772$49,142$50,818
Rough$46,457$47,784$49,393
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,192$47,872$49,947
Clean$45,582$47,236$49,274
Average$44,361$45,966$47,930
Rough$43,140$44,695$46,586
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Acura MDX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $43,101 for one in "Clean" condition and about $44,824 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura MDX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $43,101 for one in "Clean" condition and about $44,824 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Acura MDX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $43,101 for one in "Clean" condition and about $44,824 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Acura MDX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Acura MDX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Acura MDX ranges from $40,792 to $47,586, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Acura MDX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.