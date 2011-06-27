Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,045
|$48,682
|$50,704
|Clean
|$46,423
|$48,036
|$50,021
|Average
|$45,179
|$46,744
|$48,657
|Rough
|$43,936
|$45,452
|$47,292
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,655
|$50,149
|$51,995
|Clean
|$48,012
|$49,483
|$51,296
|Average
|$46,726
|$48,152
|$49,896
|Rough
|$45,440
|$46,821
|$48,497
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,685
|$51,196
|$53,064
|Clean
|$49,028
|$50,517
|$52,350
|Average
|$47,715
|$49,158
|$50,922
|Rough
|$46,402
|$47,799
|$49,494
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,058
|$41,478
|$43,233
|Clean
|$39,529
|$40,928
|$42,651
|Average
|$38,470
|$39,827
|$41,488
|Rough
|$37,411
|$38,726
|$40,324
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,678
|$45,427
|$47,586
|Clean
|$43,101
|$44,824
|$46,946
|Average
|$41,947
|$43,619
|$45,665
|Rough
|$40,792
|$42,413
|$44,384
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,736
|$46,455
|$48,579
|Clean
|$44,145
|$45,839
|$47,925
|Average
|$42,962
|$44,606
|$46,617
|Rough
|$41,780
|$43,373
|$45,310
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,932
|$45,521
|$47,483
|Clean
|$43,352
|$44,917
|$46,844
|Average
|$42,190
|$43,709
|$45,566
|Rough
|$41,029
|$42,501
|$44,288
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,744
|$51,180
|$52,956
|Clean
|$49,087
|$50,501
|$52,244
|Average
|$47,772
|$49,142
|$50,818
|Rough
|$46,457
|$47,784
|$49,393
Estimated values
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,192
|$47,872
|$49,947
|Clean
|$45,582
|$47,236
|$49,274
|Average
|$44,361
|$45,966
|$47,930
|Rough
|$43,140
|$44,695
|$46,586