  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Hyundai Sonata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,827$2,716$3,203
Clean$1,653$2,462$2,903
Average$1,307$1,954$2,303
Rough$960$1,446$1,703
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,916$2,912$3,457
Clean$1,734$2,640$3,134
Average$1,371$2,095$2,486
Rough$1,007$1,551$1,838
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,428$3,732$4,444
Clean$2,198$3,383$4,028
Average$1,737$2,685$3,196
Rough$1,277$1,987$2,363
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,888$2,834$3,351
Clean$1,709$2,569$3,037
Average$1,351$2,039$2,409
Rough$993$1,509$1,782
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,288$3,632$4,368
Clean$2,071$3,293$3,959
Average$1,637$2,613$3,141
Rough$1,203$1,934$2,323
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,204$3,293$3,891
Clean$1,995$2,985$3,526
Average$1,577$2,369$2,798
Rough$1,158$1,754$2,069
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,428$3,610$4,258
Clean$2,198$3,273$3,859
Average$1,737$2,598$3,062
Rough$1,277$1,923$2,264
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$2,235$2,563
Clean$1,485$2,026$2,323
Average$1,173$1,608$1,843
Rough$862$1,190$1,363
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,653 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,462 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,653 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,462 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,653 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,462 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $960 to $3,203, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.