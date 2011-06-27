Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,827
|$2,716
|$3,203
|Clean
|$1,653
|$2,462
|$2,903
|Average
|$1,307
|$1,954
|$2,303
|Rough
|$960
|$1,446
|$1,703
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,916
|$2,912
|$3,457
|Clean
|$1,734
|$2,640
|$3,134
|Average
|$1,371
|$2,095
|$2,486
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,551
|$1,838
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,428
|$3,732
|$4,444
|Clean
|$2,198
|$3,383
|$4,028
|Average
|$1,737
|$2,685
|$3,196
|Rough
|$1,277
|$1,987
|$2,363
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,888
|$2,834
|$3,351
|Clean
|$1,709
|$2,569
|$3,037
|Average
|$1,351
|$2,039
|$2,409
|Rough
|$993
|$1,509
|$1,782
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,288
|$3,632
|$4,368
|Clean
|$2,071
|$3,293
|$3,959
|Average
|$1,637
|$2,613
|$3,141
|Rough
|$1,203
|$1,934
|$2,323
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,204
|$3,293
|$3,891
|Clean
|$1,995
|$2,985
|$3,526
|Average
|$1,577
|$2,369
|$2,798
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,754
|$2,069
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,428
|$3,610
|$4,258
|Clean
|$2,198
|$3,273
|$3,859
|Average
|$1,737
|$2,598
|$3,062
|Rough
|$1,277
|$1,923
|$2,264
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,235
|$2,563
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,026
|$2,323
|Average
|$1,173
|$1,608
|$1,843
|Rough
|$862
|$1,190
|$1,363