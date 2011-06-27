Estimated values
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,573
|$2,433
|$2,897
|Clean
|$1,426
|$2,212
|$2,635
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,770
|$2,113
|Rough
|$838
|$1,328
|$1,591
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,447
|$2,273
|$2,719
|Clean
|$1,312
|$2,066
|$2,474
|Average
|$1,041
|$1,653
|$1,984
|Rough
|$771
|$1,240
|$1,493
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,191
|$1,824
|$2,166
|Clean
|$1,080
|$1,658
|$1,971
|Average
|$857
|$1,327
|$1,580
|Rough
|$634
|$995
|$1,189
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,421
|$1,910
|$2,176
|Clean
|$1,288
|$1,737
|$1,980
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,390
|$1,588
|Rough
|$757
|$1,042
|$1,195
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,177
|$3,475
|$4,177
|Clean
|$1,974
|$3,160
|$3,800
|Average
|$1,567
|$2,528
|$3,047
|Rough
|$1,160
|$1,897
|$2,293
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,111
|$3,790
|$4,694
|Clean
|$1,914
|$3,446
|$4,271
|Average
|$1,519
|$2,757
|$3,424
|Rough
|$1,124
|$2,068
|$2,578
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,331
|$2,038
|$2,422
|Clean
|$1,207
|$1,853
|$2,203
|Average
|$958
|$1,483
|$1,766
|Rough
|$709
|$1,112
|$1,330