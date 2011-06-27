Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,941
|$5,293
|$6,183
|Clean
|$3,726
|$4,997
|$5,826
|Average
|$3,296
|$4,404
|$5,112
|Rough
|$2,866
|$3,811
|$4,399
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,838
|$5,192
|$6,084
|Clean
|$3,629
|$4,901
|$5,733
|Average
|$3,210
|$4,320
|$5,030
|Rough
|$2,791
|$3,738
|$4,328
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,241
|$5,677
|$6,623
|Clean
|$4,010
|$5,359
|$6,241
|Average
|$3,547
|$4,723
|$5,477
|Rough
|$3,084
|$4,087
|$4,712
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,094
|$6,714
|$7,781
|Clean
|$4,817
|$6,338
|$7,332
|Average
|$4,261
|$5,586
|$6,434
|Rough
|$3,705
|$4,834
|$5,535
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,257
|$5,735
|$6,708
|Clean
|$4,025
|$5,414
|$6,320
|Average
|$3,561
|$4,772
|$5,546
|Rough
|$3,096
|$4,129
|$4,772
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,778
|$6,334
|$7,359
|Clean
|$4,517
|$5,979
|$6,934
|Average
|$3,996
|$5,270
|$6,085
|Rough
|$3,475
|$4,560
|$5,235
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,501
|$6,011
|$7,007
|Clean
|$4,255
|$5,675
|$6,602
|Average
|$3,764
|$5,001
|$5,793
|Rough
|$3,273
|$4,328
|$4,984
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,049
|$5,423
|$6,328
|Clean
|$3,829
|$5,119
|$5,963
|Average
|$3,387
|$4,512
|$5,232
|Rough
|$2,945
|$3,904
|$4,502