2010 Chevrolet Equinox Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,941$5,293$6,183
Clean$3,726$4,997$5,826
Average$3,296$4,404$5,112
Rough$2,866$3,811$4,399
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,838$5,192$6,084
Clean$3,629$4,901$5,733
Average$3,210$4,320$5,030
Rough$2,791$3,738$4,328
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,241$5,677$6,623
Clean$4,010$5,359$6,241
Average$3,547$4,723$5,477
Rough$3,084$4,087$4,712
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,094$6,714$7,781
Clean$4,817$6,338$7,332
Average$4,261$5,586$6,434
Rough$3,705$4,834$5,535
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,257$5,735$6,708
Clean$4,025$5,414$6,320
Average$3,561$4,772$5,546
Rough$3,096$4,129$4,772
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,778$6,334$7,359
Clean$4,517$5,979$6,934
Average$3,996$5,270$6,085
Rough$3,475$4,560$5,235
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,501$6,011$7,007
Clean$4,255$5,675$6,602
Average$3,764$5,001$5,793
Rough$3,273$4,328$4,984
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,049$5,423$6,328
Clean$3,829$5,119$5,963
Average$3,387$4,512$5,232
Rough$2,945$3,904$4,502
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,901 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $2,791 to $6,084, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.