2015 Ford Mustang Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,511$14,552$16,564
Clean$12,085$14,041$15,955
Average$11,233$13,019$14,735
Rough$10,380$11,997$13,516
Estimated values
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,019$17,010$18,982
Clean$14,508$16,413$18,283
Average$13,484$15,218$16,886
Rough$12,461$14,024$15,489
Estimated values
2015 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,617$22,263$24,882
Clean$18,949$21,482$23,966
Average$17,612$19,918$22,134
Rough$16,275$18,354$20,302
Estimated values
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,063$18,024$19,970
Clean$15,516$17,392$19,235
Average$14,421$16,126$17,765
Rough$13,327$14,860$16,295
Estimated values
2015 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,232$15,265$17,273
Clean$12,781$14,729$16,637
Average$11,880$13,657$15,365
Rough$10,978$12,585$14,094
Estimated values
2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,245$23,691$26,119
Clean$20,521$22,859$25,158
Average$19,074$21,195$23,235
Rough$17,626$19,531$21,312
Estimated values
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,174$16,203$18,208
Clean$13,692$15,634$17,538
Average$12,726$14,496$16,197
Rough$11,760$13,358$14,857
Estimated values
2015 Ford Mustang GT 50 Years Limited Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,365$27,765$29,189
Clean$25,467$26,790$28,115
Average$23,671$24,840$25,966
Rough$21,874$22,890$23,817
Estimated values
2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,267$23,857$26,426
Clean$20,542$23,020$25,453
Average$19,093$21,344$23,508
Rough$17,644$19,668$21,563
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,085 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,041 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
