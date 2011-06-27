Estimated values
2015 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,511
|$14,552
|$16,564
|Clean
|$12,085
|$14,041
|$15,955
|Average
|$11,233
|$13,019
|$14,735
|Rough
|$10,380
|$11,997
|$13,516
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,019
|$17,010
|$18,982
|Clean
|$14,508
|$16,413
|$18,283
|Average
|$13,484
|$15,218
|$16,886
|Rough
|$12,461
|$14,024
|$15,489
2015 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,617
|$22,263
|$24,882
|Clean
|$18,949
|$21,482
|$23,966
|Average
|$17,612
|$19,918
|$22,134
|Rough
|$16,275
|$18,354
|$20,302
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,063
|$18,024
|$19,970
|Clean
|$15,516
|$17,392
|$19,235
|Average
|$14,421
|$16,126
|$17,765
|Rough
|$13,327
|$14,860
|$16,295
2015 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,232
|$15,265
|$17,273
|Clean
|$12,781
|$14,729
|$16,637
|Average
|$11,880
|$13,657
|$15,365
|Rough
|$10,978
|$12,585
|$14,094
2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,245
|$23,691
|$26,119
|Clean
|$20,521
|$22,859
|$25,158
|Average
|$19,074
|$21,195
|$23,235
|Rough
|$17,626
|$19,531
|$21,312
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,174
|$16,203
|$18,208
|Clean
|$13,692
|$15,634
|$17,538
|Average
|$12,726
|$14,496
|$16,197
|Rough
|$11,760
|$13,358
|$14,857
2015 Ford Mustang GT 50 Years Limited Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,365
|$27,765
|$29,189
|Clean
|$25,467
|$26,790
|$28,115
|Average
|$23,671
|$24,840
|$25,966
|Rough
|$21,874
|$22,890
|$23,817
2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,267
|$23,857
|$26,426
|Clean
|$20,542
|$23,020
|$25,453
|Average
|$19,093
|$21,344
|$23,508
|Rough
|$17,644
|$19,668
|$21,563