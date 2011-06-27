Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,922
|$3,059
|$3,675
|Clean
|$1,728
|$2,749
|$3,302
|Average
|$1,340
|$2,131
|$2,557
|Rough
|$953
|$1,512
|$1,812
Estimated values
2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,658
|$2,692
|$3,252
|Clean
|$1,491
|$2,420
|$2,923
|Average
|$1,156
|$1,876
|$2,263
|Rough
|$822
|$1,331
|$1,604