  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2017 Ford Expedition
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,065$34,377$36,813
Clean$31,153$33,408$35,775
Average$29,329$31,470$33,700
Rough$27,506$29,532$31,625
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,001$26,163$28,435
Clean$23,318$25,425$27,634
Average$21,953$23,951$26,031
Rough$20,588$22,476$24,428
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,289$34,908$37,665
Clean$31,371$33,924$36,603
Average$29,534$31,957$34,480
Rough$27,698$29,989$32,357
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,490$28,617$30,854
Clean$25,737$27,810$29,985
Average$24,230$26,197$28,246
Rough$22,723$24,584$26,506
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,357$32,659$35,082
Clean$29,494$31,739$34,094
Average$27,767$29,898$32,116
Rough$26,041$28,057$30,139
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,991$41,447$44,039
Clean$37,882$40,279$42,798
Average$35,664$37,943$40,316
Rough$33,446$35,607$37,834
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,926$35,240$37,680
Clean$31,990$34,247$36,618
Average$30,117$32,261$34,494
Rough$28,244$30,274$32,370
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,188$28,343$30,610
Clean$25,443$27,544$29,748
Average$23,953$25,947$28,022
Rough$22,464$24,349$26,297
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,548$30,817$33,206
Clean$27,736$29,949$32,270
Average$26,113$28,212$30,398
Rough$24,489$26,475$28,526
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,676$26,850$29,136
Clean$23,974$26,093$28,315
Average$22,571$24,580$26,673
Rough$21,167$23,066$25,031
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,947$24,722$26,591
Clean$22,295$24,026$25,842
Average$20,989$22,632$24,343
Rough$19,684$21,239$22,844
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,172$33,503$35,957
Clean$30,285$32,559$34,944
Average$28,512$30,670$32,917
Rough$26,739$28,782$30,890
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,020$22,520$24,099
Clean$20,423$21,885$23,420
Average$19,227$20,616$22,061
Rough$18,031$19,346$20,703
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,578$27,769$30,072
Clean$24,851$26,986$29,225
Average$23,396$25,421$27,530
Rough$21,941$23,856$25,835
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,253$35,532$37,935
Clean$32,307$34,531$36,866
Average$30,416$32,528$34,727
Rough$28,524$30,525$32,589
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,240$37,230$39,333
Clean$34,238$36,181$38,224
Average$32,234$34,082$36,007
Rough$30,229$31,984$33,790
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,402$36,516$38,747
Clean$33,424$35,487$37,655
Average$31,467$33,429$35,471
Rough$29,510$31,371$33,287
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,556$38,820$41,210
Clean$35,517$37,726$40,048
Average$33,438$35,538$37,725
Rough$31,358$33,350$35,403
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,092$40,574$43,192
Clean$37,008$39,431$41,975
Average$34,842$37,144$39,540
Rough$32,675$34,857$37,106
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,582$38,119$40,793
Clean$34,570$37,045$39,643
Average$32,546$34,896$37,344
Rough$30,523$32,748$35,045
Sell my 2017 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,295 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,026 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,295 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,026 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,295 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,026 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Ford Expedition ranges from $19,684 to $26,591, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.