Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,065
|$34,377
|$36,813
|Clean
|$31,153
|$33,408
|$35,775
|Average
|$29,329
|$31,470
|$33,700
|Rough
|$27,506
|$29,532
|$31,625
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,001
|$26,163
|$28,435
|Clean
|$23,318
|$25,425
|$27,634
|Average
|$21,953
|$23,951
|$26,031
|Rough
|$20,588
|$22,476
|$24,428
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,289
|$34,908
|$37,665
|Clean
|$31,371
|$33,924
|$36,603
|Average
|$29,534
|$31,957
|$34,480
|Rough
|$27,698
|$29,989
|$32,357
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,490
|$28,617
|$30,854
|Clean
|$25,737
|$27,810
|$29,985
|Average
|$24,230
|$26,197
|$28,246
|Rough
|$22,723
|$24,584
|$26,506
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,357
|$32,659
|$35,082
|Clean
|$29,494
|$31,739
|$34,094
|Average
|$27,767
|$29,898
|$32,116
|Rough
|$26,041
|$28,057
|$30,139
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,991
|$41,447
|$44,039
|Clean
|$37,882
|$40,279
|$42,798
|Average
|$35,664
|$37,943
|$40,316
|Rough
|$33,446
|$35,607
|$37,834
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,926
|$35,240
|$37,680
|Clean
|$31,990
|$34,247
|$36,618
|Average
|$30,117
|$32,261
|$34,494
|Rough
|$28,244
|$30,274
|$32,370
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,188
|$28,343
|$30,610
|Clean
|$25,443
|$27,544
|$29,748
|Average
|$23,953
|$25,947
|$28,022
|Rough
|$22,464
|$24,349
|$26,297
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,548
|$30,817
|$33,206
|Clean
|$27,736
|$29,949
|$32,270
|Average
|$26,113
|$28,212
|$30,398
|Rough
|$24,489
|$26,475
|$28,526
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,676
|$26,850
|$29,136
|Clean
|$23,974
|$26,093
|$28,315
|Average
|$22,571
|$24,580
|$26,673
|Rough
|$21,167
|$23,066
|$25,031
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,947
|$24,722
|$26,591
|Clean
|$22,295
|$24,026
|$25,842
|Average
|$20,989
|$22,632
|$24,343
|Rough
|$19,684
|$21,239
|$22,844
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,172
|$33,503
|$35,957
|Clean
|$30,285
|$32,559
|$34,944
|Average
|$28,512
|$30,670
|$32,917
|Rough
|$26,739
|$28,782
|$30,890
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,020
|$22,520
|$24,099
|Clean
|$20,423
|$21,885
|$23,420
|Average
|$19,227
|$20,616
|$22,061
|Rough
|$18,031
|$19,346
|$20,703
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,578
|$27,769
|$30,072
|Clean
|$24,851
|$26,986
|$29,225
|Average
|$23,396
|$25,421
|$27,530
|Rough
|$21,941
|$23,856
|$25,835
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,253
|$35,532
|$37,935
|Clean
|$32,307
|$34,531
|$36,866
|Average
|$30,416
|$32,528
|$34,727
|Rough
|$28,524
|$30,525
|$32,589
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,240
|$37,230
|$39,333
|Clean
|$34,238
|$36,181
|$38,224
|Average
|$32,234
|$34,082
|$36,007
|Rough
|$30,229
|$31,984
|$33,790
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,402
|$36,516
|$38,747
|Clean
|$33,424
|$35,487
|$37,655
|Average
|$31,467
|$33,429
|$35,471
|Rough
|$29,510
|$31,371
|$33,287
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,556
|$38,820
|$41,210
|Clean
|$35,517
|$37,726
|$40,048
|Average
|$33,438
|$35,538
|$37,725
|Rough
|$31,358
|$33,350
|$35,403
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,092
|$40,574
|$43,192
|Clean
|$37,008
|$39,431
|$41,975
|Average
|$34,842
|$37,144
|$39,540
|Rough
|$32,675
|$34,857
|$37,106
Estimated values
2017 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,582
|$38,119
|$40,793
|Clean
|$34,570
|$37,045
|$39,643
|Average
|$32,546
|$34,896
|$37,344
|Rough
|$30,523
|$32,748
|$35,045