Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT Sport AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,115$3,551$4,328
Clean$1,935$3,245$3,953
Average$1,574$2,632$3,203
Rough$1,212$2,019$2,453
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,383$2,159$2,578
Clean$1,265$1,973$2,355
Average$1,029$1,600$1,908
Rough$793$1,227$1,461
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,601$2,390$2,816
Clean$1,464$2,184$2,572
Average$1,191$1,771$2,084
Rough$918$1,358$1,596
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,766$2,633$3,100
Clean$1,616$2,406$2,832
Average$1,314$1,951$2,294
Rough$1,012$1,497$1,757
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT Sport Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,220$1,582$1,777
Clean$1,116$1,445$1,623
Average$908$1,172$1,315
Rough$699$899$1,007
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,591$2,436$2,892
Clean$1,455$2,226$2,642
Average$1,184$1,805$2,140
Rough$912$1,385$1,639
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape Hybrid Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,280$1,731$1,975
Clean$1,171$1,581$1,804
Average$952$1,283$1,462
Rough$734$984$1,119
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,619$2,424$2,859
Clean$1,481$2,215$2,611
Average$1,204$1,796$2,116
Rough$928$1,378$1,620
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,422$2,129$2,510
Clean$1,300$1,945$2,293
Average$1,058$1,578$1,858
Rough$815$1,210$1,423
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,821$2,792$3,316
Clean$1,666$2,551$3,029
Average$1,355$2,069$2,454
Rough$1,044$1,587$1,879
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape Hybrid AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,671$2,701$3,258
Clean$1,528$2,467$2,976
Average$1,243$2,001$2,411
Rough$957$1,535$1,846
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,525$2,456$2,960
Clean$1,395$2,244$2,703
Average$1,135$1,820$2,190
Rough$874$1,396$1,677
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,806$2,773$3,296
Clean$1,652$2,534$3,011
Average$1,343$2,055$2,439
Rough$1,035$1,576$1,868
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,577$2,368$2,795
Clean$1,442$2,163$2,553
Average$1,173$1,755$2,068
Rough$904$1,346$1,584
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,265 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,973 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Escape is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,265 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,973 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Escape, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,265 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,973 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Escape ranges from $793 to $2,578, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.