Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT Sport AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,115
|$3,551
|$4,328
|Clean
|$1,935
|$3,245
|$3,953
|Average
|$1,574
|$2,632
|$3,203
|Rough
|$1,212
|$2,019
|$2,453
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,383
|$2,159
|$2,578
|Clean
|$1,265
|$1,973
|$2,355
|Average
|$1,029
|$1,600
|$1,908
|Rough
|$793
|$1,227
|$1,461
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,390
|$2,816
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,184
|$2,572
|Average
|$1,191
|$1,771
|$2,084
|Rough
|$918
|$1,358
|$1,596
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,766
|$2,633
|$3,100
|Clean
|$1,616
|$2,406
|$2,832
|Average
|$1,314
|$1,951
|$2,294
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,497
|$1,757
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT Sport Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,582
|$1,777
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,445
|$1,623
|Average
|$908
|$1,172
|$1,315
|Rough
|$699
|$899
|$1,007
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,591
|$2,436
|$2,892
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,226
|$2,642
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,805
|$2,140
|Rough
|$912
|$1,385
|$1,639
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape Hybrid Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$1,731
|$1,975
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,581
|$1,804
|Average
|$952
|$1,283
|$1,462
|Rough
|$734
|$984
|$1,119
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,619
|$2,424
|$2,859
|Clean
|$1,481
|$2,215
|$2,611
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,796
|$2,116
|Rough
|$928
|$1,378
|$1,620
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,422
|$2,129
|$2,510
|Clean
|$1,300
|$1,945
|$2,293
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,578
|$1,858
|Rough
|$815
|$1,210
|$1,423
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,821
|$2,792
|$3,316
|Clean
|$1,666
|$2,551
|$3,029
|Average
|$1,355
|$2,069
|$2,454
|Rough
|$1,044
|$1,587
|$1,879
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape Hybrid AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$2,701
|$3,258
|Clean
|$1,528
|$2,467
|$2,976
|Average
|$1,243
|$2,001
|$2,411
|Rough
|$957
|$1,535
|$1,846
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,525
|$2,456
|$2,960
|Clean
|$1,395
|$2,244
|$2,703
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,820
|$2,190
|Rough
|$874
|$1,396
|$1,677
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$2,773
|$3,296
|Clean
|$1,652
|$2,534
|$3,011
|Average
|$1,343
|$2,055
|$2,439
|Rough
|$1,035
|$1,576
|$1,868
Estimated values
2005 Ford Escape XLT Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,368
|$2,795
|Clean
|$1,442
|$2,163
|$2,553
|Average
|$1,173
|$1,755
|$2,068
|Rough
|$904
|$1,346
|$1,584