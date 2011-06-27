  1. Home
1993 Eagle Talon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The Talon gets a new base model to attract bargain shoppers. The new Talon DL comes standard with a disappointing 92-horsepower engine. The former base model is renamed the ES.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Eagle Talon.

Most helpful consumer reviews

my 93 Talon
Danielson,01/28/2003
This car is my first car and I bought it cash. The first thing that got my attention about this car was the stylish look from the outside and the nice configuration in the inside. even though I have the slowest model of the talon I have put many of extra parts to make it just as fast as the Talon ES. I am very pleased with every feature on this car.
Excellent car
sheri,02/07/2003
Drove this car for 7 years. No problems for majority of time I had it. For 6 years, no problems at all. Replaced all belts and the tie rods recently. That is only major repair in the time I've owned it. Car has been extremely reliable, incredible gas mileage (drove from WI to NE on ONE TANK of gas each way) Handles very well. It IS small though, back seat comfort not great and because it's so low, sometimes hard to see in traffic. Was really happy with this car.
a gem that sells cheap
msu,01/08/2006
I got this car early 2003 for $1,300. My first car, I knew nothing about driving before this purchase. Now I have driven it for 3 yrs, still runs very well, and ride is comfortable and fun. It has 175K miles and no major mechanical problems. The only money I paid after purchase was the reasonable maintenance cost. People around me tend to believe only Japanese cars get you high mileage and reliability. While I believe they are wrong! In fact, myself and some other friends learned how to drive stick shift on this car, what a deal!
its keeps on going, no repairs
bb,07/15/2005
The body is made in the usa and is falling apart, interior panels missing, locks broken, but the engine is made in japan. This care is like the energizer rabbit. In 10 years I have not made a single repair on the engine except a gasket leak, rebuilt the transmission when the car hit 90,000, and tune-ups. A very reliable car. (electrical system is not so great)
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Eagle Talon Overview

The Used 1993 Eagle Talon is offered in the following submodels: Talon Hatchback. Available styles include DL 2dr Hatchback, TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback, TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, and ES 2dr Hatchback.

