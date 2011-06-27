1992 Eagle Talon Review
Other years
Used Talon for Sale
1992 Highlights
The Talon is redesigned for 1992, getting a new grille, headlights, taillights and sheetmetal.
Most helpful consumer reviews
davinci,07/22/2004
After 12 years and 133,000 fun miles, it is still a great car to drive! Regretfully, I'm trading it in tomorrow. It is using a little oil now but otherwise is still purring as when it was new. It has a great throaty sound when the turbo kicks in and pushes you back in the seat. It loves the back roads but really slices down the freeway, too. I know I'm going to miss this car
mathew,04/02/2002
Its a great ar to drive its fast and fun.
92TSI AWD,09/19/2002
I bought the car w/1477 miles on the odometer back in 11/92. While I think the performance is very good, reliability is an issue. I am currently on my 3rd transfer case - the first blew w/38,000 miles on it, the second at 79,000 miles. I have the car serviced regularly, use only synthetic fluids, change oil every 3,000 miles and all fluids every 24,000 so maintainace is not the issue.
Thebeast431,02/17/2003
I was told before I bought this car that it is nothing but problems, but then I found out that this is because other DSM owners want you to think this so they can buy it and have a 2nd DSM. I have had mine for a few months now, no problems at all. Not as fast as my Z28, but just as much fun. AWD is fun to play with from a stop or cornering and the turbo noise and power is outstanding. I paid $2300 for mine in Novemeber of 2002 with 66k miles and with a K&N cone filter and aftermarket UICP. Low 13 second car with less than a $800 invested, you can't beat the performance.
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
