I was told before I bought this car that it is nothing but problems, but then I found out that this is because other DSM owners want you to think this so they can buy it and have a 2nd DSM. I have had mine for a few months now, no problems at all. Not as fast as my Z28, but just as much fun. AWD is fun to play with from a stop or cornering and the turbo noise and power is outstanding. I paid $2300 for mine in Novemeber of 2002 with 66k miles and with a K&N cone filter and aftermarket UICP. Low 13 second car with less than a $800 invested, you can't beat the performance.

