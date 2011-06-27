  1. Home
1997 Eagle Talon Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty and inexpensive, the Eagle Talon costs less than many compact coupes.
  • We're not crazy about the Talons new looks. The big emblem on the front fascia needs to be rethought.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The first-generation Diamond-Star coupes won countless awards during their four-and-a-half year run, which began in 1990. They could be had as sporty econocars, turbocharged street racers, and all-wheel-drive sport coupes. A joint development between Mitsubishi and Chrysler, the coupes were built in Illinois and sold under Eagle, Mitsubishi and Plymouth banners.

1995 brought a new generation of Diamond-Stars, and rather than arriving as triplets, they came as Eagle and Mitsubishi twins. The shape is low, wide and provocative. The interior features a sweeping center console and excellent ergonomics. As before, the Talon is equipped with a hatchback and folding rear seats that increase utility. The engine lineup includes a Chrysler 2.0-liter, four cylinder powering the base models, and a tweaked turbo engine motivating the TSi and TSi AWD. Chrysler claims the turbocharged TSi can get from zero to 60 in a speedy 6.5 seconds.

Like the rest of the Eagle lineup, however, the Talon is not selling. After getting beaten in sales 2-1 this year by the mechanically identical Mitsubishi Eclipse, stylists at Chrysler seem to feel that making the Talon bolder in appearance will increase sales. We disagree; the additional bodyside cladding and giant emblem on the hood renders the car comical. Even Pontiac, the long-reigning champion of putting cladding on anything with four wheels, is starting to realize that side skirts and obnoxious plastic doesn't make a car faster or more attractive. If anything, we think that Eagle should have toned down the cars appearance from 1996. Offering a body-color roof, instead of the standard gloss black, and deleting the bright orange reflector from the rear decklid would probably have made the car more palatable to society at large.

Other than our aesthetic quibbles, we like the Talon. It's quick, handles well, and the top-rung model offers the security and stability of all-wheel drive for drivers who regularly pilot rain-slicked or snow-covered roads. We would, however, like to see ABS standard on the TSi and TSi AWD. Chiseling a few hundred more dollars away from consumers for ABS on a sports car seems rather cheap to us.

If you are looking for something quick and sporty with distinctive looks and all-wheel drive traction, this just might be your dream machine. If, however, you are not keen on attracting attention at every stop sign in town, check out the cool and restrained Mitsubishi Eclipse. It's the same candy, but we like the wrapper more.

1997 Highlights

New front and rear fascias, bodyside cladding, bright new paint colors and "sparkle" wheels and wheel covers are guaranteed to attract attention to this overshadowed model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Eagle Talon.

5(77%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.6
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE this car!!! :)
Talia,09/28/2003
This car can kick it! I have the AWD turbo and LOVE the performance! I live in the mountains and love to test it out as I'm never disappointed. ;) I was told when I bought it to take good care of it to avoid the previous years problems and have. I have not had ANY problems with this car yet. You have to replace the tires more often because they're performance, therefore softer, but you CAN get an all season that will last longer. It can also haul a totally full car load without difficulty. The A/C does detract slightly from performance, but not much.
this is the worst day of my life
COOL,08/08/2002
Let me tell you a little story about the eagle talon.. first I "chased" an ambulance and because it was a sports car, got my license taken away. Then when i went up to my weekly trip to the air force academy, the tires blew faster than a strong wind in a hurricane. These so called "high performance" tires...not so much. by the way, the radio for some reason broke and the only station that would come on was radio disney. last time I checked, this wasn't the coolest station around the block for the youth of america. It's like an ex boyfriend...untrustworthy, unreliable, and breaks at the first sign of difficulty.
the best
james ossey,10/17/2002
all, this car is the best car next to the dodge viper gts acr. i love both of them
Have to mod it
Mikek,01/29/2010
97 talon tsi awd, Swapped a 1G (91) 6 bolt motor, Big FP T28 turbo, 750cc injectors, 95 eprom ecu and a chip, 3" turbo back exhaust. Greddy FMIC, This car is a rocket!! I run 18psi on pump 91 and has 280whp! when i cruise at 80mph i get 37mpg. This car should have came this way stock. I Love this car, so much more rare then a GSX. If you can find one BUY IT!!
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Eagle Talon Overview

The Used 1997 Eagle Talon is offered in the following submodels: Talon Hatchback, Talon TSi. Available styles include TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, ESi 2dr Hatchback, and TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD.

