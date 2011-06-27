Unfortunately for the Talon, it always gets bad reviews from people who don't know anything about the car. I bought mine needing repairs and had NO trouble fixing the car. The typical things to watch out for when driving the 4G63-based cars: Timing Belt and the Balance Shaft Belt (small belt behind the timing.) People complain about the transfer case leak, it's under recall from Mitsubishi, people. Treat this car right, and you will have no problem with it. You will not believe how many of these cars are treated bad, and end up with problems because of it.

