1991 Eagle Talon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Antilock brakes are now available on the Talon.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Eagle Talon.

5(54%)
4(29%)
3(8%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.3
24 reviews
See all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

catchy title
Kirstie,01/07/2016
TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD
it's a fantastic car It's now 5 stars [non-permissible content removed] Now add test driving and purchase date. 2/21/2016 - attempt to re-set clock on update email. Added Fuel Econ = great
Talon AWD: Diamond in the Roth
Silver Talon,08/09/2003
Unfortunately for the Talon, it always gets bad reviews from people who don't know anything about the car. I bought mine needing repairs and had NO trouble fixing the car. The typical things to watch out for when driving the 4G63-based cars: Timing Belt and the Balance Shaft Belt (small belt behind the timing.) People complain about the transfer case leak, it's under recall from Mitsubishi, people. Treat this car right, and you will have no problem with it. You will not believe how many of these cars are treated bad, and end up with problems because of it.
take care of it
DaddysGurl19,03/05/2003
I got this car with 70k miles and I'm not at 100000k. It came fully stocked and the car has been good to me. As long as you check up on your car and TAKE CARE OF IT, it will run just fine. It's great on the highway and very sporty and fun to drive. If you dont let it cool down or warm up in the mornings of course youre going to screw it up, which frankly you deserve. Like any other car you cant just run it into the ground.
My two cents
screamineagle,05/09/2002
What a great car. While it's not the most reliable car I've owned, it's not really terible. As long as you take care of it and don't abuse it too much this car will last. The engine is completely bulletproof. The only real problem is the transmission. In the performance arena, mine is still capable of ripping up new mustangs and camaros. I have put about $1000 into it fyi. If you do get one of these cars make sure that you take care of it. Don't push that oil change for 4000 miles. With that said it's a blast and good in the snow.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Eagle Talon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Eagle Talon Overview

The Used 1991 Eagle Talon is offered in the following submodels: Talon Hatchback. Available styles include TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

