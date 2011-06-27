1991 Eagle Talon Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Antilock brakes are now available on the Talon.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Eagle Talon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kirstie,01/07/2016
TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD
it's a fantastic car It's now 5 stars [non-permissible content removed] Now add test driving and purchase date. 2/21/2016 - attempt to re-set clock on update email. Added Fuel Econ = great
Silver Talon,08/09/2003
Unfortunately for the Talon, it always gets bad reviews from people who don't know anything about the car. I bought mine needing repairs and had NO trouble fixing the car. The typical things to watch out for when driving the 4G63-based cars: Timing Belt and the Balance Shaft Belt (small belt behind the timing.) People complain about the transfer case leak, it's under recall from Mitsubishi, people. Treat this car right, and you will have no problem with it. You will not believe how many of these cars are treated bad, and end up with problems because of it.
DaddysGurl19,03/05/2003
I got this car with 70k miles and I'm not at 100000k. It came fully stocked and the car has been good to me. As long as you check up on your car and TAKE CARE OF IT, it will run just fine. It's great on the highway and very sporty and fun to drive. If you dont let it cool down or warm up in the mornings of course youre going to screw it up, which frankly you deserve. Like any other car you cant just run it into the ground.
screamineagle,05/09/2002
What a great car. While it's not the most reliable car I've owned, it's not really terible. As long as you take care of it and don't abuse it too much this car will last. The engine is completely bulletproof. The only real problem is the transmission. In the performance arena, mine is still capable of ripping up new mustangs and camaros. I have put about $1000 into it fyi. If you do get one of these cars make sure that you take care of it. Don't push that oil change for 4000 miles. With that said it's a blast and good in the snow.
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
