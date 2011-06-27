  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(62)
1990 Eagle Talon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A cool new sports coupe is offered through Eagle: it's called the Talon. Available with a turbo or normally aspirated engine, this little rocket redefines the inexpensive sports coupe. Available all-wheel drive and 190-horsepower distinguish the Talon from nearly everything else in this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Eagle Talon.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2009 still own my 1990 Eagle Talon
1990 Basic Model,11/24/2009
Purchased mine new to replace a Pontiac Sunbird hatchback. Talon was ahead of it's time, a real head turner, great styling inside and out. wrap around angled cockpit gave you the feeling you were driving the Batmobile. Everything feel soild- you can hear the thunk when you close the doors. The two tone colors (mine is black cherry body & black top)was available in the Talon and the Eclipse. Mine ended up being a garage queen, cause I didn't want to get it all nicked up being outside. It presently has ( from 1990-2009) less than 15,000 miles. The back seat foot area is real small, making it feel more like the sports car it really is, a smaller muscle car than those of the 70's-80's.
test UGC-254
Kirstie Ruffolo,03/14/2016
TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD
test Update now - preserve helpfulness Update process check
1990 Basic Eagle Talon Review
pt_crusier,08/30/2010
Purchased new in 1990, still own and only 15,000 miles on it, styling ahead of its time, my Batmobile cockpit. Black cherry with a black top. Love driving it real good cruiser. Only issues I have had with it is a $800 dollar clutch pedal replacement, present have a soft clutch pedal hoping it is an easy fix. Spent most of its life so far as a garage queen, in good shape for the year with all the original parts and original tires. The base model had a lot of nice features for the $. The only thing I wish I had was air , very noisy with the windows down. The car is still a head turner after 20 years, sporty, sexy and fast looking, one hot little sports coupe.
Love it
mleger,11/25/2003
I've owned my Talon for 4 years now, and am really happy with the performance of the car, and it's reliability. It's a ton of fun to drive in all weather conditions, and still looks good 14 years after it was first released. I have replaced the turbo, not an inexpensive thing to replace, but other than that, no other major repairs.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Eagle Talon Overview

The Used 1990 Eagle Talon is offered in the following submodels: Talon Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, and TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback.

Research Similar Vehicles