1990 Eagle Talon Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,881 - $4,376
Used Talon for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
A cool new sports coupe is offered through Eagle: it's called the Talon. Available with a turbo or normally aspirated engine, this little rocket redefines the inexpensive sports coupe. Available all-wheel drive and 190-horsepower distinguish the Talon from nearly everything else in this segment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Eagle Talon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
1990 Basic Model,11/24/2009
Purchased mine new to replace a Pontiac Sunbird hatchback. Talon was ahead of it's time, a real head turner, great styling inside and out. wrap around angled cockpit gave you the feeling you were driving the Batmobile. Everything feel soild- you can hear the thunk when you close the doors. The two tone colors (mine is black cherry body & black top)was available in the Talon and the Eclipse. Mine ended up being a garage queen, cause I didn't want to get it all nicked up being outside. It presently has ( from 1990-2009) less than 15,000 miles. The back seat foot area is real small, making it feel more like the sports car it really is, a smaller muscle car than those of the 70's-80's.
Kirstie Ruffolo,03/14/2016
TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD
test Update now - preserve helpfulness Update process check
pt_crusier,08/30/2010
Purchased new in 1990, still own and only 15,000 miles on it, styling ahead of its time, my Batmobile cockpit. Black cherry with a black top. Love driving it real good cruiser. Only issues I have had with it is a $800 dollar clutch pedal replacement, present have a soft clutch pedal hoping it is an easy fix. Spent most of its life so far as a garage queen, in good shape for the year with all the original parts and original tires. The base model had a lot of nice features for the $. The only thing I wish I had was air , very noisy with the windows down. The car is still a head turner after 20 years, sporty, sexy and fast looking, one hot little sports coupe.
mleger,11/25/2003
I've owned my Talon for 4 years now, and am really happy with the performance of the car, and it's reliability. It's a ton of fun to drive in all weather conditions, and still looks good 14 years after it was first released. I have replaced the turbo, not an inexpensive thing to replace, but other than that, no other major repairs.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Eagle Talon features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Talon
Related Used 1990 Eagle Talon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019