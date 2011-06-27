Purchased mine new to replace a Pontiac Sunbird hatchback. Talon was ahead of it's time, a real head turner, great styling inside and out. wrap around angled cockpit gave you the feeling you were driving the Batmobile. Everything feel soild- you can hear the thunk when you close the doors. The two tone colors (mine is black cherry body & black top)was available in the Talon and the Eclipse. Mine ended up being a garage queen, cause I didn't want to get it all nicked up being outside. It presently has ( from 1990-2009) less than 15,000 miles. The back seat foot area is real small, making it feel more like the sports car it really is, a smaller muscle car than those of the 70's-80's.

