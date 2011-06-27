Used 1993 Eagle Talon Consumer Reviews
my 93 Talon
This car is my first car and I bought it cash. The first thing that got my attention about this car was the stylish look from the outside and the nice configuration in the inside. even though I have the slowest model of the talon I have put many of extra parts to make it just as fast as the Talon ES. I am very pleased with every feature on this car.
Excellent car
Drove this car for 7 years. No problems for majority of time I had it. For 6 years, no problems at all. Replaced all belts and the tie rods recently. That is only major repair in the time I've owned it. Car has been extremely reliable, incredible gas mileage (drove from WI to NE on ONE TANK of gas each way) Handles very well. It IS small though, back seat comfort not great and because it's so low, sometimes hard to see in traffic. Was really happy with this car.
a gem that sells cheap
I got this car early 2003 for $1,300. My first car, I knew nothing about driving before this purchase. Now I have driven it for 3 yrs, still runs very well, and ride is comfortable and fun. It has 175K miles and no major mechanical problems. The only money I paid after purchase was the reasonable maintenance cost. People around me tend to believe only Japanese cars get you high mileage and reliability. While I believe they are wrong! In fact, myself and some other friends learned how to drive stick shift on this car, what a deal!
its keeps on going, no repairs
The body is made in the usa and is falling apart, interior panels missing, locks broken, but the engine is made in japan. This care is like the energizer rabbit. In 10 years I have not made a single repair on the engine except a gasket leak, rebuilt the transmission when the car hit 90,000, and tune-ups. A very reliable car. (electrical system is not so great)
A Great First Car
I have owned the car for 3 years and it was my first car. It had 120,000 miles on it when I bought it and I still use it as a daily driver with 155,000 miles on it. I did have to replace the distributor on it once, but that is the only mechanical thing I've done to it other than regular maintenance. The car has been through a lot and still runs like a top. The interior fits me like a glove. Some of the interior quality is not as good as the mechanicals of the car, but it has a pretty comfortable ride and is always a fun car to cruise in. It looks good, runs good, and gets pretty good gas mileage. My 5 speed usually gets around 30-32 mpg. This car was a great first car for me and I still love it.
Sponsored cars related to the Talon
Related Used 1993 Eagle Talon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner