Used 1993 Eagle Talon for Sale Near Me

  • 1993 Eagle Talon TSi
    used

    1993 Eagle Talon TSi

    98,324 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

my 93 Talon
Danielson,01/28/2003
This car is my first car and I bought it cash. The first thing that got my attention about this car was the stylish look from the outside and the nice configuration in the inside. even though I have the slowest model of the talon I have put many of extra parts to make it just as fast as the Talon ES. I am very pleased with every feature on this car.
