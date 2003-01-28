Used 1993 Eagle Talon for Sale Near Me

Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois

This 1993 Eagle Talon 3dr 3dr Liftback TSi Turbo AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Tan Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - We at International Car Center are very pleased to offer for sale this awesome 1993 Eagle Talon TSI coupe. ***Only 1 Adult Owner Since New ***Stock Except For A K&N Air Filter & Stainless Steel Muffler ***Major Service Just Completed. Including.....New Timing Belt, Water Pump, Valve Cover Gaskets, Spark Plugs, Alternator, Battery, Fluids & More! ***Original Wheels Wrapped In Brand New Tires ***Cold Air Conditioning ***Removable Factory Moonroof ***Rear Wiper & Antenna Delete ***New Hatch Struts & Hood Strut Conversion ***AEM Uego Air Fuel Meter & VDO Boost Gauge ***Super Clean Future Collector Car That Is Getting Harder & Harder To Find In THis Condition ***Carfax Certified Vehicle ***Please Take The Time To Review All Of The Photos, And Read The Vehicle Condition Report Below. We Will Be Happy To Help Arrange A Pre-Purchase Inspection For Any Interested Buyers. ***Inexpensive Nationwide Shipping Is Available ***Feel Free To Contact Us For A Virtual Walk-around Or Video ***Financing Is Available For All Types Of Credit* ***Any of our service men and women stationed overseas will receive FREE front door delivery so your new toy will be there waiting for you when you get back home. We also make concessions for all of our veterans. We appreciate your service & bravery. - One owner, Non-Smoker, This Eagle is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Factory Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Luxury Seats, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Wide Tires - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1993 Eagle Talon TSi with AWD/4WD .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4E3CG64F2PE048793

Stock: WCM123

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-02-2020