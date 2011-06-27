  1. Home
1996 Eagle Talon Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The first-generation Diamond-Star coupes won countless awards during their four-and-a-half year run, which began in 1990. They could be had as sporty econocars, turbocharged street racers, and all-wheel-drive all-weather sport coupes. A joint development between Mitsubishi and Chrysler, the coupes were built in Illinois and sold under Eagle, Mitsubishi and Plymouth banners.

Last year brought a new generation of Diamond-Stars, and rather than arriving as triplets, they came as Eagle and Mitsubishi twins. The shape is low, wide and provocative. The interior features a sweeping center console and excellent ergonomics. As before, the Talon is equipped with a hatchback and folding seats that increase utility. The engine lineup includes a Chrysler 2.0-liter, four cylinder powering the base models, and a tweaked turbo engine motivating the TSi and TSi AWD. Chrysler claims the turbocharged TSi can get from zero to 60 in a speedy 6.5 seconds.

Changes on this fresh design are minimal for 1996. Base ESi models get standard 16-inch wheels, and a new combination CD/cassette stereo system is offered. Talon now meets 1997 side impact standards.

Nice car, this Eagle. It's quick, handles well, and the top-rung model offers the security and stability of all-wheel drive for drivers who regularly pilot rain-slicked or snow-covered roads. However, the rear-end styling treatment needs to be rethought. Not only is the bright-orange reflector surrounding the license plate obnoxious, the billboard-sized lettering spelling T-A-L-O-N across the top of it like a pickup tailgate renders the rear of the car garish and crass. This glaring effect alone makes the Talon's identical twin, the Mitsubishi Eclipse, our recommendation.

1996 Highlights

Based on Mitsubishi mechanicals, Talon receives minor upgrades for 1996, including revised sound systems, a panic alarm, a HomeLink transmitter and two new colors. ESi trim level gets standard 16-inch wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Eagle Talon.

5(89%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4G63 people dont know what theyre missin
BuDDyLeE,02/24/2003
i bought this car after looking at many an eclipse, and i couldnt be happier. the car is absolutly solid & perfect. the motor is imaculate the interior still smells brand new, nothing is faded or cracked. the build quality, and overall fun factor involved in driving a 2GNT is overwhelming. these cars ride on rails yet are smooth as silk. lighter than the turbo with many aftermakret kits for adding boost. a great car that i would recommend to anyone, from grandma to your younger brother or sister whos learning how to drive.
Awesome Affordable Sportscar
SkyCladGuru,04/19/2019
ESi 2dr Hatchback
Of all the sports cars I’ve owned, the ‘96 Eagle Talon was far and away the most well-rounded sports car of them all. The cockpit wraparound feel at the wheel felt just right the first time I sat in it. The car was so light and nimble you couldn’t help but smile zipping all the way from A to B. With the addition of a great amp & subwoofer in the back the car’s interior became an acoustically perfect soundchamber. During a time when there was little to get excited about in affordable car market this was a truly unforgettable car. Style and function in spades.
turbo
abruzzo,09/04/2002
wow!!! this car is great... i recommend this car to ANYONE!!!
Wow
tsiawdspeed,09/06/2002
Great car. Get this if you want an Eclipse but dont want to pay as much. Great looks and performance. If you treat it well, it will treat you well.
See all 9 reviews of the 1996 Eagle Talon
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
