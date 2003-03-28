Used 1998 Eagle Talon
- Sporty and inexpensive, the Talon costs less than many compact coupes.
- The big emblem on the front fascia needs to be rethought.
The first-generation Diamond-Star coupes won countless awards during their four-and-a-half year run, which began in 1990. They could be had as sporty econocars, turbocharged street racers, and all-wheel drive sport coupes. A joint development between Mitsubishi and Chrysler, the coupes were built in Illinois and sold under Eagle, Mitsubishi and Plymouth banners.
A new generation of Diamond-Stars arrived in 1995, and rather than birthing as triplets, they came as Eagle and Mitsubishi twins. The shape is low, wide and provocative. The interior features a sweeping center console and excellent ergonomics. As before, the Talon is equipped with a hatchback and folding rear seats that increase utility. The engine lineup includes a Chrysler 2.0-liter, four-cylinder powering the base models, and a tweaked turbo engine motivating the TSi and TSi AWD. Chrysler claims the turbocharged TSi can get from zero to 60 in a speedy 6.5 seconds, and we concur.
Like the recently deceased Eagle Vision, however, the Talon is not selling. After getting beaten in sales 2-1 last year by the mechanically-identical Mitsubishi Eclipse, Chrysler has pulled the plug on the struggling Eagle brand, so consider the Talon a collector's item. We offer this review as eulogy to the dearly departed.
Other than our aesthetic quibbles, we've always liked the Talon. It's quick, handles well, and the top-rung model offers the security and stability of all-wheel drive for drivers who regularly pilot rain-slicked or snow-covered roads. ABS is not standard, so consider your climate before deciding whether or not to opt for it.
If you are looking for something quick and sporty, with distinctive looks and all-wheel drive traction, this just might be your dream machine. But you'd better act fast, because once they're gone, they're gone.
I bought this car with 72 000km on it. I bought it because the km's were so low. With so little km's, there's nothing that can go wrong with it. The AWD system is amazing!!!!! It has saved me from a few accidents (or at least REALLY close calls). You'll appreciate the LSD if you drive in snow or bad weather like we do lots up here in Canada. . If you are trying to buy one, look for one with km's under 100 000 and with no performance upgrades. Trust me TALON's are great cars. To get this type of performance, looks and features, you'll have to buy a BMW or Lexus. I ve owned many cars before and the TALON by far tops them all off!!! Buy one while you still can.
I owned a 1992 Eagle Talon from '92-97 and have hated myself ever since for trading it in (family, big cars, no fun). Never wanted another sports car (not a car dude, but LOVED the Talon styling - especially the bump on the hood). Talon always had more aggressive body styling than its 'twin', the Eclipse. To make a long story short, recently I was in the market for a new car, and, just for fun, I Googled for the ultimate (style-wise) Talon - the 1998. Found my dream car 100 miles away in NoCal, Turbo, Red, only 37,000 miles (!!!) Had no idea how rare it was (only 4307 made!) - I bought it the next morning. Driving is FUN AGAIN! It was like getting re-acquainted with an old friend.
Well I was given a 1998 Eagle Talon as a gift. Always look a gift horse in the mouth. Apparently the previous owner had drove it like he stole it. It needed a rad hose which was not a problem or a great expense but it also needed a new front axle on the passenger side. Easy change. Normally but not with the Talon. The axle was seized in the hub and as a result it had to be cut out and the hub had to also be replaced. That came to $300 plus a lot of time. Next I discovered that the front suspension was shot. I could not buy the parts locally and had to use the internet to find them. Also a part on the rear suspension was bent and I could not get it period. Had to straighten it.
Got this car about a year and a half ago and it's thrown the power steering belt 8 times and it's gotten to the point where I can't rely on the car to get from point a to point b. Doesn't help that I had to replace the clutch 2 months after purchasing the car. Definitely would not buy another.
|2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|140 hp @ 6000 rpm
|ESi 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|140 hp @ 6000 rpm
|TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|210 hp @ 6000 rpm
|TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|210 hp @ 6000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|1 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1998 Eagle Talon is the 1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD.
Used 1998 Eagle Talon Overview
The Used 1998 Eagle Talon is offered in the following submodels: Talon Hatchback, Talon TSi. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, ESi 2dr Hatchback, TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Eagle Talon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 Talon 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 Talon.
