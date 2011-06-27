Estimated values
1993 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,610
|$4,312
|$4,702
|Clean
|$3,188
|$3,819
|$4,166
|Average
|$2,345
|$2,831
|$3,094
|Rough
|$1,501
|$1,844
|$2,021
Estimated values
1993 Eagle Talon ES 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,405
|$4,091
|$4,471
|Clean
|$3,008
|$3,623
|$3,961
|Average
|$2,212
|$2,686
|$2,941
|Rough
|$1,416
|$1,749
|$1,922
Estimated values
1993 Eagle Talon DL 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,108
|$3,782
|$4,156
|Clean
|$2,745
|$3,349
|$3,682
|Average
|$2,018
|$2,483
|$2,734
|Rough
|$1,292
|$1,617
|$1,786
Estimated values
1993 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,877
|$4,600
|$5,004
|Clean
|$3,424
|$4,074
|$4,433
|Average
|$2,518
|$3,020
|$3,292
|Rough
|$1,612
|$1,967
|$2,151