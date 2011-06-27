  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1995 Eagle Talon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(38)
Appraise this car

1995 Eagle Talon Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Eagle Talon for Sale
List Price Estimate
$2,079 - $4,838
Used Talon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The Talon is redesigned for 1995. The new model features a new body and more power. Base engine creeps up to 140 horsepower, the turbo to 210 horsepower. Dual airbags replace the antiquated motorized seatbelts on the previous edition, and the Talon now meets 1997 federal side-impact standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Eagle Talon.

5(58%)
4(24%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

198k and Going Strong!
MOMO,10/01/2009
I am the original buyer back in 95! Paid $26k for her, and it's been an awesome car. I do all the maintenance that's required, when needed. I did not get 198k miles by not taking very,very good care of her. So far, I've done the following since the day she was bought: 1. Timing belt twice (Required maint) 2. New suspension ( struts all around once ) I do all work! 3. New Dash ( Messed up the original ) 4. New Power steering rack in 08' 5. New Stereo all around in 02' 6. New heater core in 08' ( Mice!! ) 7. Brakes when needed, Rotors Once' 8. Basic Tune ups when needed, Plugs filters. 8. New Rebuilt Turbo ( x2 ) 9. New Valve Cover The engine is Original, and is clean as they come.
Hate to sell
gonzo,09/10/2006
I have absolutely no complaints about this car, it's just time to get a new car. Well, maybe one complaint, it is difficult to fit more than 3 people in the car comfortably, eg; long trips. Smooth drive, great air conditioner, power windows, locks and many other amenities made you feel like you were in a luxury sports car.
long term car
roadrunner,07/07/2006
I have owned my Talon for 11 years & have loved it. After initial problems, covered by warranty, it has performed well & looks great! I have maintained it well.
Worth Every Penny
John,01/25/2010
I bought this car in 96 because it was eye-catching and no one had this car. It was a floor model with 500 miles on it driven from one dealer to the next. I have only had minor issues with this car. Relay sensors, other sensors, a recall, broken door handle. I have 108000 miles on it and an drive it 100 miles a day. I fill up on the fourth day so fuel economy is great. This car style was far ahead of its time and the quality was fantastic. I put low profile tires & rims, added mirror tints, and a small antenna to make the overall look pop even more. Great car for the Fast & Furious enthusiasts, just wish I had extra cash to make it look even better. Only 25000 so hook yours up or get one.
See all 38 reviews of the 1995 Eagle Talon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Eagle Talon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Eagle Talon

Used 1995 Eagle Talon Overview

The Used 1995 Eagle Talon is offered in the following submodels: Talon Hatchback, Talon TSi. Available styles include ESi 2dr Hatchback, TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Eagle Talon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Eagle Talons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Eagle Talon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Eagle Talon.

Can't find a used 1995 Eagle Talons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Eagle Talon for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,392.

Find a used Eagle for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,970.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle Talon for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,624.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,536.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Eagle Talon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Eagle lease specials
Check out Eagle Talon lease specials

Related Used 1995 Eagle Talon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles