1995 Eagle Talon Review
Type:
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,079 - $4,838
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The Talon is redesigned for 1995. The new model features a new body and more power. Base engine creeps up to 140 horsepower, the turbo to 210 horsepower. Dual airbags replace the antiquated motorized seatbelts on the previous edition, and the Talon now meets 1997 federal side-impact standards.
MOMO,10/01/2009
I am the original buyer back in 95! Paid $26k for her, and it's been an awesome car. I do all the maintenance that's required, when needed. I did not get 198k miles by not taking very,very good care of her. So far, I've done the following since the day she was bought: 1. Timing belt twice (Required maint) 2. New suspension ( struts all around once ) I do all work! 3. New Dash ( Messed up the original ) 4. New Power steering rack in 08' 5. New Stereo all around in 02' 6. New heater core in 08' ( Mice!! ) 7. Brakes when needed, Rotors Once' 8. Basic Tune ups when needed, Plugs filters. 8. New Rebuilt Turbo ( x2 ) 9. New Valve Cover The engine is Original, and is clean as they come.
gonzo,09/10/2006
I have absolutely no complaints about this car, it's just time to get a new car. Well, maybe one complaint, it is difficult to fit more than 3 people in the car comfortably, eg; long trips. Smooth drive, great air conditioner, power windows, locks and many other amenities made you feel like you were in a luxury sports car.
roadrunner,07/07/2006
I have owned my Talon for 11 years & have loved it. After initial problems, covered by warranty, it has performed well & looks great! I have maintained it well.
John,01/25/2010
I bought this car in 96 because it was eye-catching and no one had this car. It was a floor model with 500 miles on it driven from one dealer to the next. I have only had minor issues with this car. Relay sensors, other sensors, a recall, broken door handle. I have 108000 miles on it and an drive it 100 miles a day. I fill up on the fourth day so fuel economy is great. This car style was far ahead of its time and the quality was fantastic. I put low profile tires & rims, added mirror tints, and a small antenna to make the overall look pop even more. Great car for the Fast & Furious enthusiasts, just wish I had extra cash to make it look even better. Only 25000 so hook yours up or get one.
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
