I bought this car in 96 because it was eye-catching and no one had this car. It was a floor model with 500 miles on it driven from one dealer to the next. I have only had minor issues with this car. Relay sensors, other sensors, a recall, broken door handle. I have 108000 miles on it and an drive it 100 miles a day. I fill up on the fourth day so fuel economy is great. This car style was far ahead of its time and the quality was fantastic. I put low profile tires & rims, added mirror tints, and a small antenna to make the overall look pop even more. Great car for the Fast & Furious enthusiasts, just wish I had extra cash to make it look even better. Only 25000 so hook yours up or get one.

