1994 Eagle Talon Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,838 - $4,277
Used Talon for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
No changes for the Talon.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Eagle Talon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Lorenzo ,03/26/2002
This is an awsome car for the money. Comes sotck with 195hp and can be boosted to 230hp by simply adding a bleader valve on the waste-gate. This car is extremely reliable considering the performance it delivers everyday with no major mechanical failure. My only complaint is "rough idle". The looks are second only to newer 2nd generation Talon, otherwise it's very well designed. Stay away from the AWD. The transmission seems to be weak on that model. The front drive tranny is very reliable just as long as you don't abuse it. This car is still capable of running with big boys like Mustang GT and Subaru WRX considering it's age. NICE JOB MITSUBISHI!!!!!!!
Chrstine14,03/10/2003
I bought this red car 2 years ago because of the sporty design and price. And I paid for my mistake of picking looks/price over reliability. I put $6000+ into it: clutch, radiator, alternator, starter, rear brakes, piston replacements, timing belt, headlight wiring, and more. Cabin noise was VERY loud, it shook when you drove over 45mph, 2nd gear grinds, AC never worked, emergency brake never worked, and getting into reverse required 2 hands. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't regret buying this car. Do yourself a favor and get a Toyota or Honda instead. Much more reliable.
ETSiGoHome,07/23/2003
Really FAST ausome car i would by 2 incase one gets stolen!
Iceman11,08/10/2003
This is a great car. It has been reliable and it is great fun to drive. It handles great, is fairly quick, and the brakes are excellent. I have not had any problems with the electrical system on mine. For the money, this is an awesome car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Eagle Talon features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Talon
Related Used 1994 Eagle Talon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019