This is an awsome car for the money. Comes sotck with 195hp and can be boosted to 230hp by simply adding a bleader valve on the waste-gate. This car is extremely reliable considering the performance it delivers everyday with no major mechanical failure. My only complaint is "rough idle". The looks are second only to newer 2nd generation Talon, otherwise it's very well designed. Stay away from the AWD. The transmission seems to be weak on that model. The front drive tranny is very reliable just as long as you don't abuse it. This car is still capable of running with big boys like Mustang GT and Subaru WRX considering it's age. NICE JOB MITSUBISHI!!!!!!!

