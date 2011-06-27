  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1994 Eagle Talon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1994 Eagle Talon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Eagle Talon for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,838 - $4,277
Used Talon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

No changes for the Talon.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Eagle Talon.

5(56%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 Talon TSi (front drive)
Lorenzo ,03/26/2002
This is an awsome car for the money. Comes sotck with 195hp and can be boosted to 230hp by simply adding a bleader valve on the waste-gate. This car is extremely reliable considering the performance it delivers everyday with no major mechanical failure. My only complaint is "rough idle". The looks are second only to newer 2nd generation Talon, otherwise it's very well designed. Stay away from the AWD. The transmission seems to be weak on that model. The front drive tranny is very reliable just as long as you don't abuse it. This car is still capable of running with big boys like Mustang GT and Subaru WRX considering it's age. NICE JOB MITSUBISHI!!!!!!!
Avoid this Car...Trust Me!!!
Chrstine14,03/10/2003
I bought this red car 2 years ago because of the sporty design and price. And I paid for my mistake of picking looks/price over reliability. I put $6000+ into it: clutch, radiator, alternator, starter, rear brakes, piston replacements, timing belt, headlight wiring, and more. Cabin noise was VERY loud, it shook when you drove over 45mph, 2nd gear grinds, AC never worked, emergency brake never worked, and getting into reverse required 2 hands. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't regret buying this car. Do yourself a favor and get a Toyota or Honda instead. Much more reliable.
AUSOME ALL AROUND
ETSiGoHome,07/23/2003
Really FAST ausome car i would by 2 incase one gets stolen!
94 Eagle Talon DL
Iceman11,08/10/2003
This is a great car. It has been reliable and it is great fun to drive. It handles great, is fairly quick, and the brakes are excellent. I have not had any problems with the electrical system on mine. For the money, this is an awesome car.
See all 9 reviews of the 1994 Eagle Talon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Eagle Talon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Eagle Talon

Used 1994 Eagle Talon Overview

The Used 1994 Eagle Talon is offered in the following submodels: Talon Hatchback. Available styles include TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback, TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, DL 2dr Hatchback, and ES 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Eagle Talon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Eagle Talons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Eagle Talon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Eagle Talon.

Can't find a used 1994 Eagle Talons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Eagle Talon for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,756.

Find a used Eagle for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,909.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle Talon for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,872.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,288.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Eagle Talon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Eagle lease specials
Check out Eagle Talon lease specials

Related Used 1994 Eagle Talon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles